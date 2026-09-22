Actress Doris Ogala has publicly confronted Apostle Johnson Suleman over his recent praise of Governor Alex Otti

Ogala questioned the cleric’s assessment of Otti’s administration and accused him of making claims about conditions in Abia without visiting the state

The actress went further, warning Suleman that she could disclose what she claimed to know about him

Actress Doris Ogala has taken her disagreement with Apostle Johnson Suleman to social media after the cleric publicly praised Abia State Governor Alex Otti ahead of the 2027 election.

Suleman recently described Otti as proof that good governance is possible and said the governor could secure a second term without much campaigning.

Ogala, who is also seeking the Abia governorship ticket, was clearly unhappy with the remarks.

Doris Ogala confronts Apostle Johnson Suleman over his recent praise of Governor Alex Otti. Photos: @doris_ogala/johnson_suleman_official/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ogala questions Suleman

In a series of Instagram posts, the actress questioned Suleman’s decision to endorse Otti and challenged his knowledge of the situation on the ground in Abia.

She specifically questioned a claim about 24-hour electricity in the state and argued that residents living in Abia were experiencing a different reality.

Ogala also accused the cleric of campaigning for Otti despite his suggestion that his comments were not campaign-related.

Ogala alleged that she knew details about an encounter involving Suleman at a Lagos hotel and warned that she could make what she claimed to know public.

“I speak with evidence,” she wrote, while threatening to expose the cleric if she decided to do so.

She also told Suleman to “bring your police and judiciary,” insisting that she was prepared to confront him.

Read Doris Ogala's accusation against Pastor Suleman here:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@sele_george stated:

"You truly have a thing for pastor the way you Sha know people's secrets though, and na pastors o"

@beautiful_rosemaryy noted:

"So because he said there is 247 light in Abia state that is why you are pained ????"

Doris Ogala questions Pastor Suleman's assessment of Otti’s administration. Photo: Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala slams Abia billboard fee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia AAC governorship candidate Doris Ogala strongly criticised the newly introduced ₦150 million campaign advertising permit.

She accused Governor Alex Otti’s administration of targeting her political ambitions and creating barriers for opposition candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ogala argued the policy was insensitive given widespread economic hardship, warning that parties may abandon billboard campaigns entirely if the directive remains.

Source: Legit.ng