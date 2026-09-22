The Nigeria Football Federation reached a verbal agreement with Eric Chelle on an extended contract that covers the 2027 AFCON qualifiers and beyond

Chelle's monthly salary rose significantly from what he earned during his first two years in charge of the Super Eagles

A key condition from Chelle's 19-point proposal to the NFF has been met, but the deal is yet to be signed due to leadership changes at the federation

Details of Eric Chelle's extended contract as Super Eagles head coach have emerged, revealing a significant pay rise and expanded responsibilities that now include overseeing Nigeria's Under-23 team.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) first appointed the Malian tactician as the Super Eagles head coach in January 2024 on a two-year arrangement.

Eric Chelle agrees new deal as Super Eagles head coach. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

Despite Nigeria missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Chelle's handling of the team was viewed positively enough for the federation to pursue an extension, with a verbal agreement since reached between both parties.

Chelle's new salary and contract terms

According to Score Nigeria, Chelle will earn $75,000 per month under the new deal, up from the $50,000 he received during his initial two-year contract.

The agreement runs until August 2028 and covers his role leading the Super Eagles through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

ESPN reported that coaching the U23 side, the Dream Team, through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics qualifiers has also been added to Chelle's duties.

As part of the arrangement, the NFF is taking over the payment of his coaching staff, a cost Chelle had previously been covering himself. That change is what allowed him to bring his original salary demand of $130,000 per month down to the agreed $75,000.

One of the conditions from a 19-point proposal Chelle submitted to the NFF before agreeing to stay has already been fulfilled: he has been provided with a fully furnished apartment in Abuja.

Despite the verbal agreement, the contract has not been formally signed. The recent resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and other senior federation officials, amid an ongoing reform process, has stalled the finalisation of the deal.

It remains unclear when the new NFF leadership structure will be in place and when the contract is expected to be completed.

Eric Chelle names 24-man squad

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle named a 24-man squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group L matchday one and two games.

The Franco-Malian manager also named a separate squad for the international friendly match against Russia on October 6, which has home-based and dual-national players.

Source: Legit.ng