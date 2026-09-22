Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Kogi governor, Ibrahim Idris

The federal lawmaker described the death as a profound loss to Kogi State, the PDP, and Nigeria as a whole

Natasha called for peace and unity among Kogi people and urged the family to remain strong during the period of mourning

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Senate, visited the family of late former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris to personally offer her condolences following his death.

Legit.ng reports that Ibrahim Idris served as governor of Kogi State from 2003 to 2012 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has mourned former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris, describing him as a significant figure in the state's political history. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Natasha describes Idris' death as major loss

Speaking during the visit on Tuesday, September 22, the senator stated that the former governor's passing left a gap that would be felt well beyond Kogi State.

The National Assembly member's media office quoted her as saying:

"The passing of His Excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, is a profound loss to Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party and indeed Nigeria.

"At a moment like this, words are often inadequate to express the depth of our grief, but we remain consoled by the memories of his years of public service and his contributions to the political history of our state."

She addressed her condolences to the children, grandchildren, relatives, friends and political associates of the deceased, asking them to remain united in their grief.

"I pray that Almighty Allah grants the family the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus," she added.

Natasha calls for unity in Kogi

Furthermore, Natasha used the occasion to reflect on the wider meaning of public service, saying the death of a former Kogi State governor should prompt people to think about the responsibility leaders carry and the legacies they leave behind.

She urged residents of the state to put aside political differences during the mourning period and stand in solidarity with the Idris family.

"The political journey of every leader will eventually become part of our collective history. It is therefore important that we preserve the memories of those who have served and learn from their experiences," she said.

She closed her remarks with a prayer for the late former governor and for his family to find the courage to cope with their loss.

See photos from Natasha's condolence visit to the late Idris’ family below:

Natasha at the home of late former Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris during a visit to his family.

Source: Original

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and other Kogi stakeholders during her condolence visit to the family of late Governor Ibrahim Idris.

Source: Original

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Natasha sad over Ibrahim Idris' demise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha mourned the death of Idris.

In a condolence statement issued on the date of Idris’ death, Natasha described the late governor as a significant figure in the political history of Kogi State and the PDP, saying his years of public service left an enduring mark on the state.

Source: Legit.ng