Former President Obasanjo appeared on Isbae U's podcast Curiosity Made Me Ask on Saturday, September 19, 2026

Obasanjo admitted he had no idea who Don Jazzy, Poco Lee, or Carter Efe were when asked by the host

The ex-president contrasted his circle with theirs, name-dropping Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sparked a wave of reactions online after casually dismissing some of Nigeria's biggest entertainment names on a popular podcast.

During an appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, hosted by content creator Isbae U, on Saturday, September 19, 2026, Obasanjo was quizzed on his knowledge of current pop culture figures, including music executive Don Jazzy, dancer Poco Lee, and content creator Carter Efe. He drew a blank on all three.

Obasanjo defended his social circle with a royal comparison that stirred online reactions. Credit: obasanjo/pocolee

Source: Instagram

When Isbae U pointed out that these entertainers most certainly knew who Obasanjo was, even if the reverse wasn't true, the former president offered a characteristically blunt explanation.

"So you know people that I don't know," Obasanjo said. "Maybe because they are not important people, that's why."

Rather than leave any doubt about the company he keeps, Obasanjo went on to contrast his social circle with the host's. He noted that he had personally hosted the late Queen Elizabeth II in Nigeria and had held private meetings with King Charles III, positioning his network as one that operates at an entirely different level from Nigerian entertainment figures.

The remark landed like a thunderbolt online, with many fans torn between laughing at the boldness of it and feeling secondhand embarrassment for the celebrities who were unknowingly caught in the crossfire.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Charly Boy reacted to Obasanjo's comment about him on Isbae U's podcast.

Obasanjo reveals he once hosted the late Queen Elizabeth. Credit: obasanjo

Source: Instagram

The video of Obasanjo speaking about prominent figures he knows is below:

Reactions to Obasanjo's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users on Twitter. Read them below:

@Stay_wreal wrote:

"So he mean all those names bae u mentioned are not Important people?🙆‍♂️"

@thee_ovie reacted:

"Ah! See as BaeU set those people up 🤣🤣 But why Baba no go sabi our national treasure, Don Jazzy naaw? 😂"

@Oladamola1 commented:

"Bae U just allowed innocent people get straight bullet 😆"

@seyikanbai said:

"he no get good mouth"

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng