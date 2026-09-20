Obasanjo Humorously Explains Why He Doesn’t Know Don Jazzy, Poco Lee, and Carter Efe
- Former President Obasanjo appeared on Isbae U's podcast Curiosity Made Me Ask on Saturday, September 19, 2026
- Obasanjo admitted he had no idea who Don Jazzy, Poco Lee, or Carter Efe were when asked by the host
- The ex-president contrasted his circle with theirs, name-dropping Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III
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Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sparked a wave of reactions online after casually dismissing some of Nigeria's biggest entertainment names on a popular podcast.
During an appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, hosted by content creator Isbae U, on Saturday, September 19, 2026, Obasanjo was quizzed on his knowledge of current pop culture figures, including music executive Don Jazzy, dancer Poco Lee, and content creator Carter Efe. He drew a blank on all three.
When Isbae U pointed out that these entertainers most certainly knew who Obasanjo was, even if the reverse wasn't true, the former president offered a characteristically blunt explanation.
"So you know people that I don't know," Obasanjo said. "Maybe because they are not important people, that's why."
Rather than leave any doubt about the company he keeps, Obasanjo went on to contrast his social circle with the host's. He noted that he had personally hosted the late Queen Elizabeth II in Nigeria and had held private meetings with King Charles III, positioning his network as one that operates at an entirely different level from Nigerian entertainment figures.
"So Charly Boy dey there?": Behind-the-scenes video of Obasanjo on Curiosity Made Me Ask sparks reactions
The remark landed like a thunderbolt online, with many fans torn between laughing at the boldness of it and feeling secondhand embarrassment for the celebrities who were unknowingly caught in the crossfire.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Charly Boy reacted to Obasanjo's comment about him on Isbae U's podcast.
The video of Obasanjo speaking about prominent figures he knows is below:
Reactions to Obasanjo's comment
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users on Twitter. Read them below:
@Stay_wreal wrote:
"So he mean all those names bae u mentioned are not Important people?🙆♂️"
@thee_ovie reacted:
"Ah! See as BaeU set those people up 🤣🤣 But why Baba no go sabi our national treasure, Don Jazzy naaw? 😂"
@Oladamola1 commented:
"Bae U just allowed innocent people get straight bullet 😆"
@seyikanbai said:
"he no get good mouth"
Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.
“I had no respect for him”: Obasanjo recalls emotional moment that changed his mind about Charly Boy
In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.
The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng