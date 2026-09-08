Veteran Nollywood actresses Lola Idije and Faliwerepe sparked laughter after a playful confrontation at a restaurant went viral

Lola Idije revealed she had been planning to give her colleague two slaps, prompting a bold clap-back from Faliwerepe

Fans flooded the comments comparing the duo to other iconic Nollywood pairs and begging them to settle it in a ring

Two beloved Yoruba Nollywood veterans, Toyin Afolayan, popularly known as Lola Idije, and Modupe Johnson, widely recognised as Faliwerepe, had the internet in stitches after a video from a restaurant outing began circulating on Instagram on Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

In the clip, the two actresses were seated at a restaurant alongside several other colleagues, enjoying what appeared to be a relaxed meal together. The banter, conducted entirely in Yoruba, quickly took a playful turn.

Lola Idije and Faliwerepe's hilarious banter at restaurant trends. Photo credit@lolaidije/@faliwerepe

Source: Instagram

Lola Idije threw the first verbal jab, revealing that she had been nursing a plan to give Faliwerepe two resounding slaps, but credited God alone with stopping her from going through with it. Those seated around them burst into laughter at the confession.

Faliwerepe fires back at Lola Idije

Fans take sides with Faliwerepe over hilarious banter with colleague. Photo credit@falwerepe

Source: Instagram

Faliwerepe did not back down. She clapped back by questioning whether Lola Idije actually had the nerve to fight her, adding that Lola practically grew up under her watch. She doubled down, challenging her colleague directly: in a proper fight, could Lola really hold her own?

The table erupted, with everyone around them visibly entertained by the exchange

Here is ther Instagram video of the two actresses as they exchanged banter below:

Fans react to the viral video

The video quickly drew reactions from fans across social media, with many tagging other iconic Nollywood friendships in the comments.

@shawnkaffyz wrote:

"Giving Funke and Eniola vibes."

@oyintimo1 commented:

"Haaaa mummy Lola go beat you o, o sure fun mi daku."

@morafa_rocks shared:

"'Egbami gbogbo eko!' To doju 'Gango' I learnt different slangs today. These two grandmas are street they actually age mates. I see Bukky wright, iya awero and mama no network at that table."

@tolux_07 wrote:

"It's fun to watch, but if Una no ready enter ring make Una no keep our hopes up oo."

@olamiposi_505 added:

"They are age mate or somehow mummy lola senior her but them be better friends."

@omotayosomorin simply demanded:

"Enter ring make we see biko."

Lola Idije marks birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lola Idije celebrated her birthday in style. The actress shared new photos of herself on her verified Instagram page to celebrate her new year.

Lola chose to wear a beautiful velvet dress, laced with stones design for her photoshoot when people of her age could have preferred traditional attires

Source: Legit.ng