Former Deputy Governor Sagir Saleh and two other prominent APC members resigned from the party in Bauchi State

The departures come despite an ongoing reconciliation effort led by former House Speaker Yakubu Dogara to calm tensions after the 2027 primaries

Governorship aspirant Bala Jibrin cited brazen injustice and candidate imposition as reasons for his exit from the APC

More prominent members of the All Progressives Congress have walked away from the party in Bauchi State, even as reconciliation efforts led by former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara continue to address grievances stemming from the party's 2027 primary elections.

The latest to leave include former Deputy Governor Sagir Saleh, two-time APC governorship aspirant Bala Jibrin, and Sunusi Kunde, a close associate of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate.

Former Deputy Governor Sagir Saleh and prominent APC members resign in Bauchi State. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Former deputy governor exits

Saleh, who served as deputy governor under former Governor Isa Yuguda, sent his resignation letter on August 19, 2026, to the APC chairman of Katagum Local Government Area through the party chairman of Matsango Ward, Azare.

He cited personal reasons for his decision.

"I write to formally notify you of my resignation from APC due to personal reasons. I would like to thank all the APC party members for the support they showed me while in the party," Saleh wrote.

Jibrin, a former National Auditor of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, submitted his resignation letter on August 31, 2026, addressed to the APC chairman of Nasarawa/Bakin Kasuwa Ward in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area.

He said the decision takes immediate effect and blamed what he called "brazen injustice" and the alleged imposition of candidates without input from party members.

"The views of our supporters and constituents are apparently of no consequence," Jibrin said, adding that interactions with his supporters, friends and associates had endorsed his decision to leave.

Jibrin has been among the loudest critics of the APC's choice of former Bauchi State Governor Muhammad Abubakar (SAN) as the party's governorship candidate for 2027. Speaking to journalists after his resignation, he said he would not support either President Bola Tinubu or Abubakar at the polls, accusing both of failing ordinary Nigerians.

Kunde's resignation letter was dated August 10, 2026, and addressed to the party chairman of Beti Ward in Misau Local Government Area. He said he was leaving "with a heavy heart" while thanking party officials for their support since the days of the CPC.

A pattern of departures

These exits follow a series of earlier resignations. The member representing Jama'are/Itas-Gadau Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bala Kashuri, resigned in a letter dated May 21, 2026. An aspirant for Katagum Federal Constituency, Tijjani Aliyu, also left, alleging that the primaries produced predetermined results. Senator Shehu Buba of Bauchi South defected to the Peoples Redemption Party and secured its governorship ticket for 2027.

APC State Publicity Secretary Shehu Dauda said political disagreements were normal and that members were free to pursue their ambitions elsewhere. He noted that the party's reconciliation committee was still engaging aggrieved members, while downplaying the scale of the exits.

"Among those who left the APC was someone who played a key role in the struggle to establish the party itself. It is hardly wise to abandon a house you helped build with your own hands, leaving it for others, simply because a personal ambition was not realised," Dauda said.

Taraba governor Jolly Nyame dumps APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame, resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing alleged unfair treatment within the ruling party.

Nyame confirmed his decision during a meeting with the PDP governorship aspirant, Emmanuel Bwacha, where he openly declared his return to the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng