A Nigerian lady has shared how she moved from preparing for military exams to officially joining the US Air Force

She revealed that she faced challenges during the enlistment process but took extra steps that helped her advance

The viral video captured a major milestone in her journey, leaving many viewers inspired and curious about her next chapter

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok after documenting the process she followed to join the United States Air Force.

In a video shared on August 1, 2026, the lady, identified as @mojisolasofine, walked viewers through the various stages of her enlistment journey, from taking practice tests to attending military processing and eventually taking the Oath of Enlistment.

A Nigerian lady shares steps she took to join the US military. Photo credit: @mojisolasofine/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she first prepared for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), a test used by the US military to determine applicants' qualifications for enlistment and specific military jobs.

The woman revealed that she initially struggled with the examination process and had to take additional practice tests before improving her score.

She said:

"Did another practice test after 1 month and got 43 (I cried because I really studied)."

Nigerian lady gets accepted into US military

Sharing her experience, she said she was nervous ahead of the examination but eventually passed and received a score that qualified her to move on to the next stage.

After completing the test, she said she was scheduled for processing at the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), where applicants undergo medical examinations, background checks, and other assessments before being accepted into military service.

The TikTok creator also showed documents from the process and clips from her visit to the facility.

In another part of the video, she displayed items she received after joining the Air Force and explained that she began preparing physically for Basic Military Training (BMT) by running regularly.

The video later showed her participating in the Oath of Enlistment ceremony, a key step that officially marks an individual's entry into the US military.

Watch her step-by-step process in the TikTok video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian US Army listed six requirements Nigerians must meet to join the military in America.

Nigerian lists achievements after joining US Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman embarked on a remarkable journey, joining the US Army after the age of 36.

She reportedly achieved significant milestones, including pursuing a PhD. Her narrative challenges conventional timelines, showcasing how embracing change later in life can lead to profound personal growth and community impact.

Source: Legit.ng