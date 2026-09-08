Cubana Chief Priest addressed APC supporters in Imo state as state Director of the City Boy Movement on September 7, 2026

The socialite claimed Igbos now have direct access to President Tinubu through his son Seyi, which he said is driving the support

Nigerians pushed back on social media, questioning his motives and accusing him of misleading his people

Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has spoken out on why he believes the Igbo community will throw its weight behind President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on September 7, 2026, the nightlife entrepreneur addressed APC supporters in Imo state in his capacity as the state Director of the City Boy Movement, a political support group aligned with Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda.

Cubana Chief Priest speaks on growing Igbo support for Tinubu’s 2027 presidential re-election campaign. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

According to Cubana Chief Priest, the key reason Igbos are rallying around the president is the access they now have to his office through his son, Seyi Tinubu.

"We Igbos now have access to Mr. President Tinubu through his son, Seyi Tinubu. That's why we're doing everything to make sure he's re-elected," he said in the clip.

The celebrity barman also reported that Imo state residents were turning out in large numbers to register with the APC, describing the enthusiasm as a sign of genuine belief in the movement rather than mere political obligation.

"Thousands of Imolites are trooping in for registration for APC. Ndi Imo don't just love the City Boys Movement, they believe in it. Let's do politics with lifestyle. On Asiwaju's mandate, we shall stand. Imo is APC. Here, it's zero competition," he added.

His caption echoed these sentiments, with Cubana Chief Priest stating that he had relocated back home to personally ensure APC's success in the state and that registration queues had been too long to clear in a single day.

"I Have Moved Back Home To Make Sure I Deliver @officialasiwajubat It Was A Very Busy Day At The Office Today, We Had Thousands Of Imolites Trooping In For Registration. Ndi IMO Don’t Just Love @cityboy.movement They Believe In It So They Want To Be Part Of It. We Couldn’t Register All But Tomorrow Is Another Day See Y’all At The Office Tomorrow Let’s Do Politics With Lifestyle. On Asiwaju’s Mandate We Shall Stand. IMO Is 💯 APC, Here It’s Zero Competition."

Watch Cubana Chief Priest speak on why Igbos are backing Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid in the video below:

Fans react to Cubana Chief Priest's comments on Igbos and Tinubu

The video, however, drew sharp criticism from Nigerians online who questioned his reasoning and accused him of prioritising personal gain over the welfare of ordinary citizens.

@godfrey_sa76315 wrote:

"Having access to president just for 4 years is a prayer answered right?? Or having access to good road hospital and job opportunities, bro you have lost it all.. hunger is a bad tools honestly speaking"

@xtianoofficial fired back:

"If you dey alive dey witness all that the president and gullible citizens put us through on a daily swears you will never ever clamour for his 2nd coming … Cubana Chief Priest why are you doing all this to your people b'cos of money 💰wey we all go kpai leave someday 😭 💔"

@dbabyboioflagos commented:

"What do you mean access to the president through the president son? You already have wealth why compromise your integrity and lead astray? As an Igbo guy from Oloko, Abia State, seeing our elders and people fall for this is deeply disappointing."

@maxclems77 said:

"He's there enriching himself and his cronies while deceiving others. He's the one who has the access to the President and his son Seyi, not those people he's deceiving"

@cornerstone_03 added:

"Nigeria still dey believe this format of vote for APC? We still have a long way to go seriously"

Cubana Chief Priest highlights Igbo political support for President Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest shows off new US mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chief Priest became a landlord in the United States.

He announced on social media that he purchased a home in Houston, Texas, for the benefit of his children.

In a video shared on his social media page, the flamboyant entertainer revealed that the decision was driven entirely by his family situation rather than any personal desire to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng