UK has raised monthly maintenance funds for international students to £1,570 in London and £1,203 elsewhere from November 30, 2026

Nigerian students face higher costs as Nigeria ranks third among countries receiving UK Sponsored Study visas

Students must also budget for tuition, visa fees, and the Immigration Health Surcharge amid tighter UK immigration rules

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

African students planning to study in the United Kingdom will need to demonstrate access to more money for living expenses from November 30, 2026, following changes to the country's immigration rules.

The British government announced the changes in a statement presented to Parliament on September 3, increasing the amount international students must show they can afford while studying in the UK.

Andy Burnham's government increases the monthly maintenance fees for Nigerian students NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

UK increases maintenance funds for students

Under the revised rules, students studying in London will be required to demonstrate access to £1,570 for each month of their course, up from £1,529.

For students studying outside London, the monthly requirement will rise from £1,171 to £1,203.

For the maximum nine-month period, the required funds will increase to £14,130, equivalent to about $19,100, for students in London.

Those studying elsewhere in the UK will need to show up to £10,827, or approximately $14,630.

The increases represent additional requirements of £369 for London-based students and £288 for those studying outside the capital.

The rules apply broadly to international students and will affect applicants from African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Cameroon.

Nigeria remains a major source of UK students

The changes could have a significant impact on Nigerian students, given the country's position as one of the UK's largest sources of international students.

Home Office figures show that in the year ending June 2026, the UK granted 26,060 Sponsored Study visas to Nigerian main applicants.

Nigeria accounted for 7% of all such visas during the period, ranking third globally behind China and India.

Across all nationalities, the UK granted 365,868 Sponsored Study visas to main applicants during the year, representing a 12% decline from the previous year.

Britain continues to tighten student immigration rules

The latest increase comes amid broader efforts by the British government to tighten its international student immigration system.

Since January 2024, most international students enrolled in taught postgraduate programmes have been prevented from bringing dependants to the UK. Students also face restrictions on switching to work visas before completing their studies.

The government has additionally raised concerns about recruitment agents allegedly giving prospective students misleading information about study and employment opportunities.

However, a 2024 review by the Migration Advisory Committee found no evidence of widespread abuse of the Graduate visa route, although it highlighted concerns involving some agents and sub-agents.

The latest maintenance requirement increase is linked to financial support available to domestic students. The government said the thresholds have been aligned with maintenance loans for home students for the 2026/27 academic year and are expected to be reviewed annually.

Students face additional visa costs

The higher maintenance requirement is only one of the expenses prospective students must consider.

Applicants must also budget for tuition fees, which are separate from the living-cost requirement.

Nigerian students in the UK face higher monthly maintenance fees. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The funds used to meet the maintenance threshold must generally be held for at least 28 consecutive days, with the closing balance dated no more than 31 days before the visa application.

Students must also pay a £558 Student visa application fee and an annual Immigration Health Surcharge of £776.

For Nigerian and other African students planning to study in Britain, the changes mean significantly higher upfront financial requirements before beginning their UK education journey.

UK unveils steps to faster student visa application

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has set out how applicants can speed up decisions on student visa and settlement applications in 2026, offering two paid-for services that cut waiting times significantly compared to the standard process.

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants who qualify can choose between two options when submitting their application: the Priority Service or the Super Priority Service.

Source: Legit.ng