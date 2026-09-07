The APC legal team in Osun State denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners

The All Progressives Congress legal team in Osun State has publicly rejected a petition that appeared before the state's election tribunal in the name of the party and its governorship candidate, following the August 15 poll that returned Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party.

Adekunle Adegoke (SAN), speaking on behalf of the legal team in a telephone interview on Monday, was categorical that neither the APC nor its candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, authorised or filed any petition before the tribunal.

APC legal team says the party is not challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory in the August election Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Why APC chose not to challenge the result

Adegoke said the legal team held a meeting with Oyebamiji and other senior party figures shortly after the election results were announced to assess their options. He said the group ultimately agreed not to proceed to the tribunal, citing the importance of reducing political tension and allowing calm to return to the state.

Despite that position, notices of two separate petitions appeared on the notice board of the election tribunal, which sits at the State High Court premises in Osogbo, on Monday.

The first petition, filed under suit number EPT/Os/Gov/01/2026, lists Oyebamiji and the APC as petitioners. The respondents named in that suit are Adeleke, the Accord Party, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The second petition, suit number EPT/Os/Gov/02/2026, was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party. The INEC, the Accord Party, and Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke are listed as respondents. Both notices were signed by the tribunal secretary, Belemo Diete-Spiff.

PDP's petition raises further questions

The PDP's involvement adds another layer of complexity, as the party did not field a candidate in the August 15 election. Fifteen political parties participated in the poll overall, but the PDP was not among those that presented a governorship candidate.

The appearance of the APC's name on the tribunal notice board, despite the legal team's denial, raises unanswered questions about who authorised the filing and on what basis.

Source: Legit.ng