Tension in APC as legal team makes U-turn over Osun suit
- The APC legal team in Osun State denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win
- Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders
- Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The All Progressives Congress legal team in Osun State has publicly rejected a petition that appeared before the state's election tribunal in the name of the party and its governorship candidate, following the August 15 poll that returned Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party.
Adekunle Adegoke (SAN), speaking on behalf of the legal team in a telephone interview on Monday, was categorical that neither the APC nor its candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, authorised or filed any petition before the tribunal.
Why APC chose not to challenge the result
Adegoke said the legal team held a meeting with Oyebamiji and other senior party figures shortly after the election results were announced to assess their options. He said the group ultimately agreed not to proceed to the tribunal, citing the importance of reducing political tension and allowing calm to return to the state.
Despite that position, notices of two separate petitions appeared on the notice board of the election tribunal, which sits at the State High Court premises in Osogbo, on Monday.
The first petition, filed under suit number EPT/Os/Gov/01/2026, lists Oyebamiji and the APC as petitioners. The respondents named in that suit are Adeleke, the Accord Party, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The second petition, suit number EPT/Os/Gov/02/2026, was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party. The INEC, the Accord Party, and Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke are listed as respondents. Both notices were signed by the tribunal secretary, Belemo Diete-Spiff.
PDP's petition raises further questions
The PDP's involvement adds another layer of complexity, as the party did not field a candidate in the August 15 election. Fifteen political parties participated in the poll overall, but the PDP was not among those that presented a governorship candidate.
The appearance of the APC's name on the tribunal notice board, despite the legal team's denial, raises unanswered questions about who authorised the filing and on what basis.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng