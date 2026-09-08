New Zealand Immigration has announced a special kind of work visa that allows foreigners to live in the country while their partner serves on a military visa

The visa costs NZD $1,630 (N1,268,681), with 80% of applications processed within 7 weeks, and requires no job offer from a New Zealand employer

Applicants must be in a genuine and stable relationship with a partner holding a New Zealand military visa

New Zealand has introduced a special visa pathway for foreign nationals whose partners are stationed in the country on a military visa, allowing them to live, work, and study during their partner's posting.

The Partner of Military Work Visa allows eligible foreign applicants to join their partner in New Zealand for the full duration of the military posting without needing to secure a job offer before arriving in the country.

New Zealand mentions the kind of work visa foreigners can get with their partners in the military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Partner of Military Work Visa cover

Holders of the Partner of Military Work Visa are permitted to work freely in New Zealand and may also study for up to three months. The visa also allows for multiple entries, meaning holders can travel in and out of the country during their stay.

The length of the visa mirrors that of the partner's military visa, meaning applicants would need to renew or reapply if the military posting is extended or changed.

To be eligible, an applicant must have a partner who holds a valid New Zealand military visa and who is willing to support the application. The couple must also be living together in what immigration authorities describe as a genuine and stable relationship.

New Zealand's special visa: Costs, processing details

Applying for the visa costs from NZD $1,630 (N1,268,681.11), and New Zealand Immigration states that 80% of applications are processed within seven weeks. Applicants who have been told their fee is waived must apply on paper rather than online.

One notable detail is that dependent children cannot be included in the same application, though they can apply for their own separate visas to join the family in New Zealand.

See the full details on the official New Zealand Immigration page: Partner of Military Work Visa.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced four requirements to enjoy the special visa privileges of the Pacific Access Category Resident Visa with indefinite stay.

Visa allows students to remain 5 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand has announced the Pathway Student Visa, a visa that allows foreign students to remain in the country for five years while pursuing their studies.

This innovative visa programme offers students the unique opportunity to transition seamlessly between courses without the need for multiple applications, making it an enticing option for those seeking an enriching educational experience abroad.

Source: Legit.ng