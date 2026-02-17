The Osun state government has clarified that local government workers’ core salaries has continued without interruption across the state

Information Commissioner Oluomo Kolapo Alimi said salary payments were sustained through state resources despite about N230 billion in withheld local government allocations

The government explained that allowances and supplementary entitlements were affected because they are structurally tied to statutory council funds

The Osun State Government has rejected claims that local government workers in the state are not receiving their salaries and described the narrative as inaccurate and misleading.

In a post on its official page on X (formerly Twitter), the state government said the issue being discussed publicly does not reflect the reality of salary administration across the councils.

The clarification followed growing public commentary linking unpaid salaries to the withholding of local government allocations.

According to the state government, such claims fail to distinguish between core salary payments and other financial obligations tied to statutory council funds.

Salaries paid despite funding constraints

Speaking on Tuesday, February 16, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, stated that local government salaries had remained intact.

He said:

"There has been no interruption in the payment of core salaries to local government workers. Salaries are being paid fully and as at when due.”

Alimi explained that the state government stepped in to prevent salary disruption after local government allocations were withheld for nearly a year.

He noted that the funds affected had risen to about N230 billion. He said the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke used state resources to maintain salary payments. The intervention, according to him, helped protect workers and their families from financial strain.

The commissioner added that the withheld funds were originally designated for grassroots governance and day to day council responsibilities. Their absence, he said, placed pressure on the financial structure of local administrations.

Allowances linked to withheld allocations

While dismissing claims of unpaid salaries, the government acknowledged challenges with allowances and supplementary entitlements.

Alimi said:

"The continued hijacking of the N230 billion allocation has directly impacted the payment of certain allowances and supplementary entitlements ordinarily funded from those statutory allocations.”

He explained that these obligations are structurally dependent on funds meant for the local government system. Without access to the allocations, the councils could not fully meet those commitments. Development projects and operational costs at the local level were also affected, he added.

Alimi urged the public to separate salary payments from allowances when discussing the issue

He said:

"While allowances and other supplementary payments have been affected by the withheld funds, salaries remain consistent and uninterrupted. Clear distinctions must be maintained to ensure public understanding is guided by facts.”

Welfare remains priority

The commissioner concluded that worker welfare remained central to the state’s policies. He said the continued payment of salaries, despite financial pressure, demonstrated the administration’s commitment to stability and fairness across the local government system.

