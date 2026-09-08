The US government has outlined a specific category of applicants who cannot participate in the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Programme

The disqualifying condition relates to an applicant's educational background and work history at the time of applying

Official guidelines on the US government website spell out the exact requirement that every prospective applicant must meet

The United States government has made clear that not everyone is free to enter the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Programme, identifying one specific category of people who are barred from applying.

According to information published on the official US government website, the disqualifying factor centres on education and work experience. Any individual who lacks the minimum required level of education and does not have qualifying work experience to fall back on is automatically ineligible for the Diversity Visa.

US lists 1 category of people barred from applying for DV-2026 program. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JIM WATSON

Source: Getty Images

Who cannot apply for the DV-2026 lottery?

The programme requires that applicants meet at least one of two criteria before they can be considered. The first is holding a high school education or its equivalent, meaning the individual must have completed a 12-year course of elementary and secondary education.

The second route is through work experience: the applicant must have, within the past five years, accumulated at least two years of work in an occupation that requires at minimum two years of training or experience to perform.

Where neither condition is satisfied, the applicant is simply not eligible. The US government website states directly:

"If you do not have either the required education or qualifying work experience, you are not eligible for a diversity visa."

What prospective applicants should know

The DV-2026 Programme, commonly referred to as the Green Card Lottery, offers a pathway to permanent residence in the United States for nationals of countries that have historically sent low numbers of immigrants to the country. However, meeting the country eligibility requirement alone is not sufficient to participate. Personal qualifications, including the education and work experience criteria, must also be in place before an individual submits an entry.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the official requirements carefully before the registration period opens, as entries submitted by ineligible individuals are disqualified from the draw.

US releases 2026 Green Card Lottery list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States Department of State published the full list of countries whose citizens were selected for the 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) programme, popularly known as the Green Card Lottery.

The programme registered about 129,516 prospective applicants, including selectees and their spouses and children, from more than 20.8 million qualified entries submitted during the registration period.

Source: Legit.ng