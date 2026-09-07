Osun Election 2026: APC, PDP Finally File Petitions Against Adeleke's Victory at Tribunal
- The Osun state governorship election petition tribunal displayed two petitions from APC and PDP challenging Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke's re-election
- Both petitions, dated Saturday, September 5, 2026, were pasted on the tribunal notice board in Osogbo, formally opening the dispute process
- The APC petition named Governor Adeleke, the Accord Party and INEC as respondents, while the PDP filed a separate challenge against the same parties
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - Two top political parties have officially moved to contest the outcome of the August 15 governorship election in Osun, with petitions filed against the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke now publicly displayed at the state governorship election petition tribunal in Osogbo.
As reported by The Nation, the petitions, both dated September 5, 2026, were pasted on the notice board of the tribunal secretariat on Monday morning, September 7, 2026.
Vanguard noted that the development marks the official start of the legal process to determine disputes arising from the election that returned Adeleke to office.
Pefe Belemore, the secretary of the tribunal, confirmed that the challenges had been received before proceedings began. When journalists visited the secretariat on Monday, September 7, Belemore and other officials were already in the courtroom as preparations for formal hearings got underway.
Adeleke faces fresh tribunal challenges
The All Progressives Congress (APC) filed its petition under suit number EPT/OS/GOV/01/2026.
The party's governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, is the petitioner, and the respondents named in the filing are Governor Adeleke, the Accord Party, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) entered a separate challenge under suit number EPT/OS/GOV/02/2026. That petition was filed by one Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola and also names Adeleke, INEC, and the Accord Party as respondents.
Officials of the Accord Party and their legal team were observed arriving at the court building before journalists left the premises.
APC, PDP challenge Adeleke’s victory
The display of the petitions on the notice board sets the next steps of the tribunal process in motion.
These include serving legal processes on all named parties and scheduling substantive hearings before the panel.
Read more on Ademola Adeleke:
- Gov Adeleke’s wife pens message to Remi Tinubu amid drama with husband, people react: "power play"
- “It is a normal interaction”: Oyemyke reacts to Remi Tinubu, Adeleke’s viral video amid criticism
- Ooni shares moment he conferred chieftaincy title on Remi Tinubu, many react: “No pics of Adeleke?"
Osun debunks LG salary withholding claims
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Osun government rejected claims that local government (LG) workers in the state were not receiving their salaries, describing the narrative as inaccurate and misleading.
In a post on its official page on X (formerly Twitter), the Adeleke administration said the issue being discussed publicly does not reflect the reality of salary administration across the councils.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.