New Zealand's immigration rules allow student visa holders to work part-time for up to 25 hours weekly, depending on the type of course they are enrolled in

PhD and Research Masters students enjoy a unique advantage, as no weekly hour limit applies to their work rights while on a student visa

The rules also cover secondary school students, English language learners, and those completing practical experience as part of their studies

New Zealand has outlined clear rules on how many hours foreign students are permitted to work each week while on a student visa, with the limit and eligibility depending largely on the type of course being studied.

Most student visa holders can work part-time for up to 25 hours per week during the academic term. During mid-year study breaks and the Christmas and New Year holiday period, eligible students may work full-time.

New Zealand speaks about work hour limits. Photo credit: EFE, The Flag Shop.

Source: UGC

Whether a student is allowed to work at all is determined by the conditions printed on their eVisa or in the visa letter issued to them.

Students must be at least 16 years old before any work conditions can be attached to their visa, regardless of what they are studying.

Who Qualifies to Work on a Student Visa

Tertiary students can work up to 25 hours a week if they are enrolled full-time in a programme lasting at least two academic years, or one that leads to a qualification at Level 4 or above on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework.

Students on approved exchange or Study Abroad programmes for at least one semester also qualify. Students in training schemes or studying towards a micro-credential are not eligible for work rights.

Secondary school students in Years 12 and 13 may work part-time, provided they are 16 or older and have written permission from both their school and their parents or legal guardian.

That permission must allow for up to 25 hours of work and cannot be set at a lower limit.

English language students can also work part-time if their course runs for at least 24 teaching weeks, or at least 14 consecutive weeks at a university or a Category 1-rated institution.

Special Rules for PhD and Masters Students

Students enrolled in a doctoral or Research Masters programme face no cap on weekly working hours, making their situation distinct from all other visa categories.

However, if such a student chooses to work full-time, they must continue studying full-time at the same time. Any pause in studies requires the approval of the education provider, who must then notify immigration authorities.

Students who have submitted their PhD thesis for examination can apply for a Post-Study Work Visa, which could be valid for up to three years depending on what was studied and for how long.

One restriction applies across all categories: international students cannot be self-employed. All work must be carried out under a formal employment agreement with an employer.

New Zealand issues post about travel disruptions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand published guidance for temporary visa holders whose travel plans were disrupted by the ongoing Middle East situation.

The update covered visitor, work, and student visa holders both inside and outside New Zealand, spelling out what each category must do.

Source: Legit.ng