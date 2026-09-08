Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, a frontline APC governorship aspirant in Adamawa, is set to defect to the Allied Peoples Movement ahead of 2027

A close political associate confirmed the move is at an advanced stage, warning it could trigger mass defections across multiple parties

Haske's camp says powerful interests within the APC frustrated him out of the governorship race ahead of the 2027 primaries

A major political shake-up is brewing in Adamawa State as Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, one of the All Progressives Congress's most prominent governorship aspirants, moves closer to joining the Allied Peoples Movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Alhaji Hussaini Ahmadu Har, a senior political associate of Haske, confirmed that preparations to transfer Haske's political structure from the APC to the APM were already at an advanced stage, with several loyalists having already completed the switch.

Abdulrahman Bashir Haske is defecting to the Allied Peoples Movement ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Haske

Source: Twitter

Har warns of mass defections

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 8, Haske described the anticipated defection as a "political tsunami" that would reshape the state's political balance. In a post on his verified Facebook page, Har published Haske's photograph alongside the APM logo, writing:

"The movement is a fight to the finish. Do not be left out of the train of victory. Come back to reality and join the movement."

He added:

"Abdulrahman Haske is coming in 2027, and by God's grace, he will win."

Sources close to the matter said Haske's exit could set off a wider chain of departures not only from the APC, but also from the African Democratic Congress, Labour Party and other political parties across Adamawa.

APC risks losing key grassroots network

Haske had been widely regarded as one of the APC's strongest gubernatorial prospects in Adamawa, backed by an extensive network of supporters and deep roots in communities across the state.

His camp maintains that rather than being given a fair shot at the party's ticket through a transparent primary, he was deliberately edged out by influential figures who felt threatened by his growing political clout.

Although Haske is reportedly not currently in Adamawa, momentum around his expected defection continues to build. His supporters argue that his popularity and organisational reach make him a serious contender regardless of the platform from which he contests.

His anticipated departure marks a significant blow to the APC's electoral prospects in the state, coming at a time when the party is already navigating a competitive political environment ahead of the 2027 polls.

2027: 12 ward executives join top senator to defect

Previously, Legit.ng reported that twelve executive members of the All Progressives Congress in Gambari Ward 1, Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, resigned from their positions and withdrawn their APC membership, days after Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central, defected from the ruling party.

The departures began on Friday, August 20, when ward chairman Aliyu Abdulhakeem and secretary Abdulwaheed Adanla each sent separate resignation letters to the Ilorin East LGA APC chairman, Habib Ajibola.

Source: Legit.ng