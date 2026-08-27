Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor released a prophecy about the anticipated 2027 presidential election in Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria

The cleric shared a purported divine message concerning the likely winner of the 2027 presidential contest in a clip that has drawn attention online

The prophecy comes as Nigerians grow increasingly focused on the 2027 general elections and who will emerge victorious

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A Nigerian prophet has put his prophetic weight behind President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, declaring that the incumbent will retain the presidency.

Legit.ng reports that Lagos-based Prophet Elijah Bamidele made the declaration recently in a video released on Wednesday, August 26.

Prophet Elijah Bamidele says President Bola Tinubu will retain power in the 2027 elections, according to a prophecy shared in a YouTube video. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Bamidele's prophecy favours Tinubu

In the clip seen by Legit.ng, the preacher restated that his prophecy points to President Tinubu winning the 2027 election.

Bamidele, the leader of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, said:

"The man (President Tinubu) will complete his eight years. Peter Obi and others are wasting their time. Tinubu will complete his eight years."

The cleric continued:

"They are trying to kick out Tinubu, but nobody can finish Tinubu because he is an ancestor. Tinubu is the god that Nigeria can see - take it or leave it. God has planted him there. You can't uproot him; he is an Iroko."

Watch Prophet Bamidele deliver his full prophecy on the 2027 presidential election below via YouTube:

Obi, Atiku, Tinubu, to face off

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside President Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nigeria's political space has long seen religious figures weigh in on electoral matters, with prophecies from various pastors, prophets, and seers attracting significant attention ahead of major elections. Bamidele's 'spiritual declaration' adds to a tradition of prophetic commentary that routinely generates debate among Nigerians ahead of polling cycles.

Read more on the 2027 elections

Pastor Akingbade shares 2027 election prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Monday Akingbade of the Global Synagogue of Christ prophesied that President Tinubu and his party, the APC, would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

Akingbade, who made the statement in a recent post on his YouTube page, said the ruling administration would intensify its infrastructure projects and development efforts.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng