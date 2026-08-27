President Bola Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with 31 APC governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday

The governors had earlier attended a National Economic Council session chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima before heading to Tinubu

The meeting took place 8 days after the official start of campaigns for the 2027 general election, with no agenda disclosed

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with 31 governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, with the agenda of the session yet to be made public.

The meeting, convened under the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum, started shortly before 4:00pm. At the time of this report, the session was still ongoing.

President Bola Tinubu meets APC governors in Abuja Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The governors had gathered earlier in the day for a sitting of the National Economic Council, which was presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima. They moved into the separate meeting with the President immediately after the council session wrapped up.

Meeting comes at a critical political moment

According to The Punch, the timing of the gathering is drawing attention. It falls just eight days after the Independent National Electoral Commission officially opened campaigns for the 2027 general elections, a period that has seen major political activity across party lines.

The meeting also comes five days after the APC published the membership list of its Presidential Campaign Council. Former Zamfara State Governor and serving senator, Abdulaziz Yari, was named as Director-General of the council, which will oversee the party's campaign machinery ahead of the 2027 polls.

No statement had been issued by the presidency or the Progressives Governors Forum on the purpose of Thursday's engagement by the time this report was filed.

APC gives appointment politicians under EFCC probe

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC named Betta Edu and Ngozi Olejeme to its 2027 presidential campaign council on August 22, 2026.

Edu was suspended by President Tinubu in January 2024 over a N585 million transfer memo, and the EFCC probe report had not been released.

Olejeme faced an active money laundering trial before a federal high court over alleged diversion of NSITF funds.

Source: Legit.ng