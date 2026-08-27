Kira Taiwo, daughter of late Nollywood legend Ogogo, returned to Nigeria after being abroad when her father passed away

Kira arrived ahead of the eight-day Fidau prayer scheduled for August 31, 2026, weeks after the actor died aged 66

A video of Kira's return has since circulated online, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from fans

Kira Taiwo, the daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has made her way back to Nigeria to pay her respects at her late father's gravesite.

Kira had been outside the country at the time of her father's death and is now returning ahead of the eight-day Fidau prayer, which is scheduled to hold on August 31, 2026.

Kira Taiwo finally returns to Nigeria to honour late father Ogogo at his gravesite. Credit: @kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

Her arrival follows the three-day Fidau prayer that took place on August 26, 2026, in honour of the late actor.

It was Kira herself who first broke the heartbreaking news to the public. During a live video on Sunday, August 23, 2026, she confirmed Ogogo's passing, making her the family member who brought the tragic announcement to fans and followers.

Ogogo's Legacy and Final Days

Taiwo Hassan, who hailed from Ilaro in Ogun State, died at the age of 66 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His passing sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry, leaving colleagues, admirers and family members devastated by the loss of a beloved figure in Yoruba cinema.

Kira Taiwo finally returns to Nigeria to honour late father Ogogo at his gravesite. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Kira Taiwo's Emotional Return

Footage shared by Instagram blog Emiralty Africa captured Kira appearing deep in thought during a conversation, reflecting the weight of grief she carries as she navigates life without her father.

The pair were widely known to share a close bond, making her loss all the more profound.

The video has since gained significant attention online, with many viewers expressing heartfelt sympathy for Kira as she mourns the iconic actor.

See the video post of Kira's arrival in Nigeria:

Ogogo's old video about Yinka Quadri resurfaces

Legit.ng had reported that an old interview of the late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, speaking about his close friendship with fellow actor Yinka Quadri resurfaced online following his death.

Ogogo, who reportedly died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, had previously opened up about the special bond he shared with Yinka Quadri. In the resurfaced interview, the actor described Quadri as the person he loved the most, highlighting the depth of their longstanding friendship.

The clip gained renewed attention amid a viral video showing Yinka Quadri visibly emotional after seeing the body of his late friend.

Source: Legit.ng