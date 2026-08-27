Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlines four distinct partner visa subclasses for foreign spouses and de facto partners of Australian citizens

The four visa types split into two categories depending on whether the applicant is inside or outside Australia at the time of application

Each pathway begins with a temporary visa that serves as the first step towards permanent residency in Australia

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined four partner visa options available to the foreign spouses and de facto partners of Australian citizens, permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens, covering both offshore and onshore applicants.

The visa pathways are grouped into two broad categories based on the applicant's location at the time of lodgement, with each category pairing a temporary visa with a permanent one applied for simultaneously.

Australia explains 4 partner visa types available to foreign spouses of citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Australian partner visas for those applying overseas

The first category covers applicants who are outside Australia when they submit their application. It includes:

1. Subclass 309, the Partner (Provisional) visa

2. Subclass 100, the Partner (Migrant) visa.

The Subclass 309 is a temporary visa that allows the foreign partner to live in Australia while their permanent visa application is being processed. It costs from AUD 11,710, with concessions available in limited circumstances. Once the temporary visa is granted, the path leads directly to the Subclass 100, a permanent visa that allows the holder to remain in Australia indefinitely. No additional payment is required for the Subclass 100, as the fee is covered at the time of the joint application.

Partner visas for those already in Australia

The second category is designed for applicants who are already in Australia when they apply. It includes:

3. Subclass 820, the Partner (Temporary) visa

4. Subclass 801, the Partner (Permanent) visa.

The Subclass 820 functions similarly to its offshore counterpart, granting a temporary stay while the permanent application is finalised. The cost starts from AUD 11,710 for most applicants, though holders of a Prospective Marriage visa (Subclass 300) pay a reduced rate from AUD 1,955. Subclass 801 follows as the permanent stage of this onshore pathway, again requiring no separate payment since the fee is settled upfront.

Across all four subclasses, eligibility hinges on being the de facto partner or spouse of an Australian citizen, Australian permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen. The temporary visa in each pair remains valid until the permanent application is either finalised or withdrawn by the applicant.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng