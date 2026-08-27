The US government published names and mugshots of 10 Nigerian nationals flagged for deportation across multiple states

The 10 Nigerians face charges ranging from wire fraud and identity theft to drug offences and crimes against children

Several of the individuals were arrested at federal detention facilities in Pennsylvania, Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Wisconsin

The United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.

The detainees face a wide range of criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, child cruelty, and weapons possession.

US government cancels immigrant visa interviews, sparking widespread uncertainty. Photo credit: AndrewHanik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Who are the 10 Nigerians?

Temitope Bashua, arrested in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, faces charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and general fraud. Also detained at the same facility are Chukwuemeka Okorocha, whose charges include wire fraud, dangerous drugs, possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault with a gun, and Tunde Korede, who faces a conspiracy charge.

Johnson Ogunlana, held in White Deer, Pennsylvania, is listed on charges of fraud and identity theft.

In Texas, two individuals were arrested in Conroe: Ojehoro Lewis, charged with cruelty toward a child, and Daniel Oworen, who faces a dangerous drugs charge.

Franklin Dikeocha was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on a charge of sexual offence against a child involving fondling.

Osemudiamen Kingsley Oziegbe was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, and faces a wire fraud charge, while Raymond H. Ekevwo, held in Oxford, Wisconsin, carries the same charge.

In Louisiana, Chukwuemeka Chinye was arrested in Pollock on multiple counts, including larceny from a banking-type institution, fraud, larceny, identity theft, and conspiracy.

See all the images and photos here.

Charges span fraud, drugs, and violence

The offences listed against the 10 individuals cover a broad spectrum, according to US government. Fraud-related charges, including wire fraud and identity theft, appear most frequently across the group.

Drug-related charges and violent offences, such as aggravated assault and weapons possession, also feature among the allegations.

The release of names and photographs is part of a wider US effort to publicise the identities of foreign nationals in immigration detention who have criminal records or pending charges before their removal proceedings are completed.

US sends first 20 deportees to Liberia

Legit.ng earlier reported that twenty people deported from the United States arrived in Liberia on August 21, marking the beginning of a new arrangement that could see the West African country receive up to 1,200 deportees under the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown, according to Al Jazeera and The Guardian UK.

Source: Legit.ng