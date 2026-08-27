A catastrophic flood in Nepal left 517 foreigners from 33 countries among the 570 tourists reported missing, tourism officials said on Thursday

India recorded the highest number of missing nationals at 178, followed by 65 Americans and 53 Ukrainians, according to Nepal's tourism board

South Africa, Australia, Britain, Canada and over a dozen other nations are also searching for their citizens unaccounted for after the disaster

Nepal's tourism authorities confirmed on Thursday that 517 foreigners from 33 countries are among the 570 tourists unaccounted for following a devastating flood that struck the Himalayan nation.

Legit.ng reports that a massive flash flood and mudslide along the Nepal-Tibet border killed more than 100 people on August 26, 2026.

"33 nations affected": Flood leaves 517 tourists unaccounted for in Nepal. Photo credit: @NepaliTimes

Source: Twitter

The disaster also affected China's Tibet, where state broadcaster CCTV reported 260 people missing in Gyirong county, though the nationalities of those individuals had not been released at the time.

Nepal flood: List of nations whose tourists are missing:

According to Reuters, 517 foreign tourists among 570 missing after Nepal flood disaster.

India: 178 Indians missing

United States: 65 U.S. citizens ​are missing

Malaysia: At least 55 nationals

Ukraine: 53 Ukrainians were missing in ​the flood

Australia: The number of Australian citizens who are untraceable is at 35

Britain: 33 British citizens were missing after the disaster

Canada: The missing include 25 Canadians

South Korea: Nine South Koreans ‌working in ⁠a hydropower plant were missing, and 10 were stranded

Singapore: Nine Singapore citizens were missing

Germany: At least eight Germans were among the missing

Russia: Eight Russians were among the missing

South Africa: Six ​South Africans were ⁠untraceable after the flood

Latvia: Six Latvians were also among those missing

Japan: Five citizens unreachable

New Zealand: Five tourists were among the missing

India, US among countries with most missing persons

India recorded the largest number of missing nationals, with 178 citizens unaccounted for, according to Nepal's tourism board. The United States followed with at least 65 citizens reported missing.

Ukraine reported 53 of its nationals missing, while Malaysia's foreign ministry said at least 55 Malaysians registered with its embassy in Kathmandu were unreachable. Nepal's tourism board placed that figure slightly lower at 51.

Australia confirmed 35 of its citizens were untraceable. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government was actively working with Nepali authorities to track down missing Australians. Britain had 33 citizens unaccounted for, Canada 25, Singapore nine, Germany at least eight, and Russia eight.

Six South Africans were reported missing after the flood on Wednesday, according to authorities in Nepal. Latvia also had six nationals among the missing. New Zealand reported at least five tourists unaccounted for, and Japan's embassy formally requested a search for five of its citizens. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed the situation on X.

South Korea's foreign ministry said nine of its nationals working at a hydropower plant were missing, with an additional 10 stranded.

Dozens of other nations affected

Beyond the countries with confirmed figures, Nepal's tourism board listed citizens from Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, and Sweden as also missing since Wednesday.

The scale of the disaster reflects the high volume of international visitors Nepal draws, particularly those travelling to the Himalayas for trekking and mountaineering activities.

According to NepalTimes, the flood caused major destruction to settlements and infrastructure downstream in multiple districts.

The cause of the flood has not yet been confirmed.

Chiba Floods: Eight dead as Japan records historic rainfall

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Japan's Chiba prefecture recorded more than 100mm of rain per hour — the highest precipitation volume ever recorded in the country.

Authorities issued their highest emergency alert as landslides cut power to over 20,000 households and forced 100,000 residents to evacuate.

Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai said the disaster was unlike anything he had ever experienced despite responding to many past emergencies.

Source: Legit.ng