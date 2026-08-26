Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani spoke at a press conference in Abuja to reject Atiku Abubakar's plan to restore fuel subsidy

Sani argued Nigeria spent between N3 trillion and N4 trillion on subsidies, calling the policy economically unsustainable for an oil-producing nation

The former senator also weighed in on the 2027 presidential race, declaring his support for a southern presidential candidate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has dismissed Atiku Abubakar's pledge to restore fuel subsidy as president in 2027, calling it "deception" and warning that such a policy would destabilise Nigeria's economy rather than ease the hardship facing ordinary citizens.

Sani argued that Nigeria had already paid a heavy price for the subsidy regime, spending between N3 trillion and N4 trillion subsidising petroleum products.

"Pull us back to that era": Shehu Sani rejects Atiku's fuel subsidy pledge. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he made the remarks at a press conference in Abuja.

The former federal lawmaker said the funds had largely benefited corrupt actors who diverted public money under the cover of petroleum imports.

Why Sani opposes fuel subsidy return

The former senator said the subsidy system had also enabled the smuggling of cheaper Nigerian fuel into neighbouring countries where pump prices were higher, meaning Nigerians bore the cost without receiving the full benefit of the policy.

"I don't think any candidate that is worthy of leadership should pull us back to that era," Sani said.

According to Guardian, he questioned the logic of a country that exports crude oil, imports refined petroleum products, and then spends its foreign exchange subsidising those imports for domestic consumption.

"But a politician that has been in the economic field for a very long time telling us that the way forward for us as an oil-producing country is to continue to import all petroleum products and again use our own foreign currency to subsidise it for our people to consume, for how long can we continue to do that?" he said.

Sani acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidy had caused real suffering for Nigerians but insisted the answer was not a reversal of that decision.

"The return of subsidy will not bring down the prices of commodities. It will simply distort the economic stability of our country," he said.

What Sani wants instead

Rather than returning to subsidies, Sani called for investment in domestic refining, pointing to the Dangote Refinery as evidence that local refining was achievable.

He urged the government to fix Nigeria's public refineries and stop importing finished petroleum products altogether.

He also called on the Federal Government to give its ongoing economic reforms a "human face."

The APC chieftain said political leaders at the executive and legislative levels needed to reduce the cost of governance and make personal sacrifices before asking ordinary Nigerians to absorb the burden of reform.

On the 2027 general elections, Sani urged parties and candidates to campaign on policies and programmes rather than appeal to ethnic or religious sentiments.

He also criticised opposition politicians who seek foreign support or intervention, saying the focus should be on convincing Nigerian voters.

Sani declared his support for a southern presidential candidate in 2027, framing the position as a matter of political balance and national stability rather than a constitutional requirement.

He also expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid, while calling on opposition parties to field a southern candidate.

"The country doesn't have to fall because you lose elections. The country doesn't have to scatter into pieces because you lose elections," he said.

Former Senator Shehu Sani opposes Atiku's fuel subsidy return. Photo credit:@atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku disowns aide's comments on fuel subsidy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku publicly disowned comments made by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on fuel subsidy during a TV interview.

The ADC presidential candidate said his position on restoring petrol subsidy had not changed and would not change.

Atiku blamed rising fuel prices under Tinubu's administration for driving up transport and food costs for Nigerian families.

Source: Legit.ng