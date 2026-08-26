Members of SOCAFRICA met with a senior Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency official in Stuttgart, Germany

The talks centred on deepening US-Nigeria security cooperation to weaken terrorist networks across the region

Both sides explored joint opportunities to strengthen Nigerian-led counterterrorism operations in the country

Members of the United States Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) held a meeting with Brigadier General N. Ashinze, Director of Operations of the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (NDIA), in Stuttgart, Germany, to advance security cooperation between the two countries.

SOCAFRICA disclosed the meeting through its official X account, @USSOCAF, tagging US Africa Command, the Defence Headquarters Nigeria, and the US Mission in Nigeria in the post.

SOCAFRICA officials meet a senior Nigerian defence intelligence officer in Stuttgart. Photo: X/SACAFRICA

Source: Twitter

Focus on Counterterrorism Cooperation

According to SOCAFRICA, discussions at the Stuttgart meeting centred on two main priorities: degrading regional terrorist networks and identifying opportunities to support and strengthen Nigerian-led counterterrorism operations.

Nigeria has faced persistent security threats from armed groups in its north-east and north-west, including Boko Haram and its splinter faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The meeting signals continued US interest in working alongside Nigerian security institutions to address those threats.

The involvement of the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency, the country's primary military intelligence organ, points to the technical and intelligence-sharing dimension of the cooperation being discussed.

Multilateral Security Engagement

The Stuttgart venue is significant: it is home to SOCAFRICA's headquarters, making it a hub for US special operations planning and partnership activities across the African continent.

By bringing together Nigerian intelligence officials and US special operations commanders at that location, the meeting reflects a structured, institutional approach to the bilateral security relationship rather than an ad hoc engagement.

The tags included in SOCAFRICA's post, covering US Africa Command and the Defence Headquarters Nigeria, suggest the discussions involved coordination at multiple levels of both countries' military and intelligence establishments.

No further details on the specific outcomes or agreements reached during the meeting were disclosed in the announcement.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng