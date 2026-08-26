President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election

Omole previously held the position of Director of the Diaspora Directorate during Tinubu's 2022/2023 presidential campaign

The newly appointed official said he plans to strengthen APC structures abroad and improve communication with Nigerians in the diaspora

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has named Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

President Bola Tinubu appoints Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Omole confirmed the appointment in a statement shared on Saturday, August 22, via the verified X (formerly Twitter) account of Renewed Hope United Kingdom. He thanked Tinubu for the confidence placed in him and said he accepted the role "with humility and a strong sense of duty."

The APC chieftain is not new to this kind of assignment. During the 2022/2023 presidential campaign, he served as Director of the Diaspora Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, where he worked alongside party members and Nigerians abroad to back Tinubu's presidential bid. He said that experience had shaped his readiness for the current task.

Omole's Plans for Diaspora Engagement

Beyond his earlier campaign role, Omole said his ties with Nigerians abroad had continued well after the 2023 election. He took part in the Renewed Hope Global initiative, including a four-continent, eight-city global tour covering Africa, Europe, North America and Asia, which he said gave him deeper insight into what Nigerians living abroad expect from their government.

He said his goal is to use those networks and lessons to sharpen the APC's mobilisation approach ahead of 2027, with a focus on clearer communication and more organised diaspora structures.

"The campaign ahead will demand more than mobilisation alone. It will require discipline, strategic organisation, effective communication, credible engagement and the ability to translate the administration's achievements into a message that resonates with Nigerians across generations and across borders," Omole said.

Diaspora Must Be a Strategic Partner

Omole also used the occasion to push back against the view that Nigerians abroad are relevant only during election cycles. He argued that the diaspora should occupy a more permanent and meaningful role in the country's direction.

"The Diaspora must not simply be viewed as an audience during elections. It must be recognised as an important strategic partner in Nigeria's national development and an increasingly influential voice in the country's democratic conversation," he said.

He extended appreciation to the APC leadership and the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar, for the appointment, pledging to serve with "loyalty, discipline, unity and professionalism."

"I am ready for the task. I accept the appointment fully and will redouble my efforts to ensure that the confidence reposed in me is justified by results," Omole added.

Read Renewed Hope United Kingdom’s full statement below via its X post:

Read more on Tinubu's presidency

Tinubu gives Abiodun new appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu constituted the APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 elections, with Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun assigned to lead fundraising efforts for the campaign.

The full membership list was released in a statement signed by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Reacting to Abiodun's appointment, Ogun politician Segun Showunmi praised the decision.

Source: Legit.ng