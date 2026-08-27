Thieves broke into the Villena Museum in Spain's Alicante province and took gold items from the Bronze Age Treasure of Villena collection

The robbery lasted just four minutes and began with a diversion that lured police to a nearby sports centre first

Villena's mayor said the thieves took most of the gold, leaving the town devastated by the loss of its cultural heritage

Armed thieves raided a museum in Villena, a town in Spain's Alicante province, in the early hours of Friday, July 25, 2026, making off with gold rings, bowls, and bracelets belonging to the Treasure of Villena, one of Europe's most significant Bronze Age collections.

Police are still working to determine the exact number of items taken, but the Mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdán, told El País that the thieves "stole a large part of the treasure," specifically targeting all the gold on display.

Armed thieves stole gold items from Villena Museum in Alicante, Spain. Photo credit: @AncientEpoch

Source: UGC

A four-minute heist

The robbery was described as "super fast and super professional" by a spokesman for the Villena town council. Around 05:15 local time, alarms went off at a nearby sports centre, drawing police away from the area.

The museum's own alarm triggered just five minutes later, but by the time officers arrived, the thieves had already cleared the building. The entire operation inside the museum lasted approximately four minutes.

The council spokesman said all security systems had been active and working, insisting there was "no failure" on the museum's part.

Cerdán made no effort to hide his distress.

"I'm even trembling. The truth is that for those of us from Villena, this destroys us. It's part of our heritage, of our wealth," he said. "They've taken most of the treasure."

What the treasure of Villena contains

The collection was unearthed in 1963 by archaeologist José María Soler, who found the objects inside a vessel buried in a dried-out riverbed near the town.

Dating to around 1,000 BC, the trove consists of more than 60 objects in total, including 29 bracelets, 11 bowls, three bottles, and several miscellaneous pieces. Alongside the gold items, the collection also includes pieces made of silver, iron, and amber, with the whole assemblage weighing close to ten kilos of gold.

A wider pattern of museum raids across Europe

The Villena heist is the latest in a series of bold raids targeting European cultural institutions. In October 2025, robbers entered the Louvre museum in Paris in broad daylight and made off with jewellery worth $102 million before escaping on scooters, completing the theft in about eight minutes.

Last week, four works described as being "of extraordinary value" by Renaissance artist Antonello da Messina were stolen from a museum in Sicily, according to Italy's culture ministry.

Earlier this month, Italian police announced the recovery of paintings by Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse worth over $10.4 million, which had been taken from the Magnani-Rocca Foundation museum near Parma.

Brave man disarms robbers

In another report, Legit.ng reported that David Adebayo, a victim of armed robbery in Minna, Niger State, has revealed how speaking in tongues affected his attackers’ car, leaving it unable to start.

Speaking in tongues, or glossolalia, is a spiritual phenomenon in which individuals utter sounds or words, often interpreted as divine or angelic languages unknown to them, typically occurring during fervent prayer or worship. It is prominent in Pentecostal and Charismatic Christianity as a gift of the Holy Spirit, serving to edify the speaker or provide a message for the community.

Source: Legit.ng