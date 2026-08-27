President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as Deputy Director General South I of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

The newly formed 223-member council will coordinate Tinubu's bid for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections

Tinubu's re-election push comes as some Nigerians say the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a risk advisory tracker

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the Deputy Director General South I of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom state governor, is a key political associate of President Tinubu.

The 223-member Presidential Campaign Council will serve as the main body driving Tinubu's re-election effort, covering political mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, and the planning and coordination of campaign activities across the country. The Punch noted this development.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio gets a key role as the APC gears up its campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s second term in 2027. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

2027 Presidency: Tinubu's Re-election Pitch

Tinubu's bid for a second term arrives at a politically difficult moment. His main challengers, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Obidient Movement's Peter Obi, have both built their campaigns around widespread frustration over economic hardship and insecurity, arguing that nearly 12 years of APC rule have left Nigeria poorer, more indebted, and no safer than when the party first came to power under Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Cheta Nwanze, a partner at Nigeria-based risk advisory firm SBM Intelligence, said, according to Reuters:

"The APC's tenure from 2015 to 2026 makes for unhappy reading and Tinubu's reforms have particularly brought severe pain.

"Our voter tracker shows nearly 80% of Nigerians say the country is headed in the wrong direction with 45% citing economic hardship and insecurity as their top concern."

The Cost of Tinubu's Economic Reforms

Since taking office, Tinubu moved quickly on economic policy, removing a decades-old fuel subsidy and devaluing the naira twice.

While those moves won approval from investors and international lenders, they triggered a sharp cost-of-living crisis that many Nigerians describe as the worst in a generation, and fuelled widespread street protests.

Some political stakeholders believe President Bola Tinubu faces a competitive 2027 presidential race as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi emerge as key contenders. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, who critics have nicknamed "T-Pain" in reference to soaring living costs under his watch, has defended the reforms as necessary corrections to years of excessive government intervention in the economy. His argument to voters is that short-term hardship will give way to longer-term gains, though polling figures suggest many Nigerians remain unconvinced.

Peter Obi, one of Tinubu's key rivals, resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections on May 29, 2026, adding further competitive pressure to the ruling party's campaign planning.

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Tinubu Gives Omole Appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng