Members of ASUU began an indefinite strike at over 20 state-owned universities across Nigeria, disrupting academic activities

The strike centres on the failure of state governments to implement the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement and pay arrears from January 2026

Branches at Plateau State University, Ambrose Alli University, and Adekunle Ajasin University each issued separate conditions for calling off the action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has grounded academic activities in more than 20 state-owned universities across Nigeria, after lecturers withdrew their services in compliance with a directive from the union's national leadership.

The industrial action, which took effect on Tuesday, August 26, 2026, targets the non-implementation of salary provisions under the 2009 Re-negotiated Agreement and the failure by state governments to pay arrears owed since January 2026.

ASUU leaders addressed journalists while announcing a possible indefinite strike across seven state universities. Photo: ASUU

Source: Twitter

Universities confirmed to be affected include Nasarawa State University, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (Lapai), Gombe State University, Plateau State University (Bokkos), Kaduna State University, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Northwest University, Taraba State University, University of Medical Sciences (Ondo), Adekunle Ajasin University (Akungba-Akoko), Ambrose Alli University (Ekpoma), Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Abia State University, University of Education and Entrepreneurship (Akamkpa), Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Imo State University, Niger Delta University, University of Africa (Toru-Orua), and Bayelsa Medical University.

AAUA Branch Demands Bank Alerts Before Any Suspension

At Adekunle Ajasin University, the branch chairman, Prof. Bolu Oshodi, said the strike would continue until members received actual payment in their bank accounts. He noted that some universities, including Ekiti State University, Benue State University, Osun State University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, and Kwara State University, had already begun implementing the new salary structure.

Oshodi said the Ondo State government had indicated willingness to comply but had not committed to clearing all outstanding arrears. The branch's position, he added, aligned with the national body's directive that implementation must be immediate and that all arrears from January 2026 must be settled.

"We will call off the strike when we receive alert in our bank accounts. Alert of the implementation and the arrears starting from January, that is when we will suspend the strike," he said.

Plateau and Edo Branches Cite Additional Grievances

At Plateau State University in Bokkos, the branch chairperson, Vincent D. Choji, and secretary, Lomka Iliya Kopdiya, announced a total and indefinite strike after what they described as the expiration of an ultimatum without satisfactory response.

Their six-point charter of demands includes the commencement of a Contributory Pension Scheme, payment of 22 months' arrears of a 25/35 per cent wage award, provision of secure staff quarters, construction of a perimeter fence, and an end to the alleged intimidation of union leaders.

At Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State, the strike took effect from 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 26, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum.

Branch chairman Dr Cyril Onogbosele and secretary Dr William Odion signed the statement announcing the action, which covers teaching, examinations, supervision of research projects, industrial training, and statutory meetings.

The university's management was reported to be in a meeting with Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday, August 27.

FG reaches landmark agreement with ASUU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian federal government has concluded a major agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as part of a renewed effort to reposition Nigeria’s higher education sector.

The pact, reached after sustained engagement between both sides, is designed to strengthen cooperation, improve learning outcomes, and promote long-term development across public universities.

Source: Legit.ng