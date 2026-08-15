The Imole Campaign Council alleged that soldiers riding in over 15 trucks raided homes of Accord Party leaders across Osun state on Friday night, August 14, 2026

A Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke and a top Accord Party campaigner were allegedly held at a military cantonment in Ede as of Saturday morning

The council urged Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu to intervene as Osun voters head to the polls on Saturday, August 15

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Imole Campaign Council raised an alarm on Saturday morning, August 15, alleging that soldiers detained a Special Adviser to Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke and a prominent Accord Party campaigner in the hours before the governorship election opened across the state.

Legit.ng reports that the council's spokesman, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said in a statement that soldiers arrived in more than 15 trucks on Friday night, August 14, and descended on the homes of Accord Party leaders in several parts of Osun state, with the Osun East Senatorial District bearing the brunt of the operation.

Imole Campaign Council alleges that soldiers detained an aide to Governor Ademola Adeleke and an Accord Party campaigner ahead of the Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Adeleke aide allegedly held at military cantonment

According to the council, Bankole Omisore, who serves as a Special Adviser to Governor Adeleke, was arrested during the raids and was still being held at a military cantonment in Ede as of Saturday morning. The council also said Adeyemi Idowu, described as a top Accord Party campaigner, remained in detention following the same operation.

The Imole Campaign Council further alleged that the soldiers were directed by one ASP Wemimo, a police officer it linked to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, and that Sanya Omirin, an APC chieftain who represents the Atakunmosa East/Atakunmosa West/Ilesa East/Ilesa West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was present during the operation.

Osun election: Council calls on army chief to act

Describing the alleged arrests as "shocking and undemocratic," the council called on the Nigerian Army to remain neutral throughout the electoral process.

"The Imole Campaign Council has called on the Nigerian Army not to allow its noble self to become pawns in the hands of desperate power-seeking politicians," Olajengbesi said in the statement.

The council also addressed the Chief of Army Staff directly, saying:

"We call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu, to act in accordance with the extant laws of the land."

The allegations could not be independently verified at the time of this report. The development unfolded on the same day Osun residents go to the polls to elect the state's next governor.

Read Olajengbesi’s full post on the alleged development in the Osun election below via his Facebook page:

Read more Osun state news

Osun 2026: Adefila makes appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Adefila, the senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, has sent a key message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.

Adefila stated that his interest in this weekend's contest is purely civic. With no candidate on the ballot for his party, he framed his intervention as the concern of an ordinary citizen rather than a partisan actor.election and future polls in the state.

Source: Legit.ng