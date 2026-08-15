Mohammed El-Rufai, lawmaker representing Kaduna North, celebrated his parents' 27th wedding anniversary on Friday via Facebook

The lawmaker praised his step-mother, Asia El-Rufai, for shaping his values and influencing his work representing Kaduna North constituency

Mohammed also referenced his father Nasir El-Rufai's ongoing detention while appealing to constituents to pray for the couple

Mohammed El-Rufai, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has publicly celebrated his parents, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his wife, Asia, on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post shared on Friday, Mohammed described his step-mother as the "glue" that holds the family together, praising her compassion, intelligence and dedication to people beyond her immediate household.

Mohammed El-Rufai celebrates his parents’ 27th wedding anniversary, honoring their enduring love and family values. Photo credit: @B_ELRUFAI/x

Source: Twitter

Asia El-Rufai's influence on her son

The lawmaker drew on personal memories to illustrate his step-mother's character, recalling how Asia accompanied him back to Zaria Academy when he was in JSS1. He described her as "an avid reader, a brilliant lawyer" whose care extended to widows and orphans during his father's governorship of Kaduna State.

Mohammed credited her directly with shaping the values he brings to his legislative work. "Every good thing we continue to do for Kaduna North is due to the teachings and knowledge she has imparted in me since I was 11 years old. Every bad thing is my fault," he wrote.

Marking 27 years

Reflecting on his parents' marriage, Mohammed said he had observed his step-mother's consistent support for his father across different seasons of his life. He noted that her strength had become a particular source of comfort as his father continues to face what he described as "illegal detention."

The anniversary, he said, was an occasion to recognise not just the couple's shared journey but also the many lives they had touched along the way. "Twenty-seven years is a significant milestone, and today is a moment to appreciate the journey, the memories and the many lives touched along the way," he said.

Mohammed closed his message with prayers for his parents' health, peace and continued happiness, and urged his constituents to join him in those prayers. "I plead with the good people of Kaduna North to pray for both of them," he said.

See the X post below:

El-Rufai’s son raises fresh allegations against ICPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed Bello, son of former Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai, has accused operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of denying his father access to medical care and family visits while in custody.

Recall that El-Rufai has faced sustained scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities during his eight-year tenure as governor of Kaduna state. In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly accused him of mismanaging public funds running into hundreds of billions of naira and recommended further investigation. He was later arraigned on amended charges in April 2026 at the Kaduna High Court, where he faces allegations bordering on fraud and abuse of office. The case remains ongoing as legal proceedings continue.

Source: Legit.ng