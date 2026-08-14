Ibrahim Adefila, a Youth Party senatorial candidate, called on Osun residents to prioritise peace ahead of Saturday's governorship election

Adefila urged all candidates to honour the peace accord signed before the National Peace Committee and direct supporters away from violence

The IT expert specifically addressed Osun youths, warning them not to allow themselves to be used as tools of electoral violence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Ibrahim Adefila, senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, has sent a useful message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Friday, August 14, 2026, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.

Ibrahim Adefila, Youth Party senatorial candidate for Osun Central, urges political stakeholders to promote peace ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Source: Original

Adefila stated that his interest in this weekend's contest is purely civic. With no candidate on the ballot for his party, he framed his intervention as the concern of an ordinary citizen rather than a partisan actor.

Osun: Adefila calls for calm as tension rises

Adefila acknowledged that political rhetoric in Osun had grown more heated in recent weeks than the situation warranted. He called on all candidates who signed the peace accord brokered by the National Peace Committee to enforce that commitment downwards, making clear to their supporters that violence carried out in a candidate's name works against that candidate, not for them. He urged that any grievances arising from Saturday's vote be channelled through election tribunals rather than through confrontation on the streets.

Adefila said:

"Nothing on Saturday's ballot is worth a single life. Elections will come and go, but we owe a duty to protect our common patrimony and our communities, which will outlast every contest.

"On Sunday morning, we will still be neighbours, worshipping side by side and trading in the same markets.

"We as a people have always been a state that disagreed vigorously and chose peacefully. Saturday must be no different."

Turning to the security agencies deployed across the state, he urged them to protect voters at polling units, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials handling ballot boxes, and collation officers responsible for result sheets, while enforcing the law impartially regardless of the political affiliations of those causing trouble.

His words:

"Protect the voter in the queue, the corps member behind the ballot box, and the collation officer with the result sheet, without fear or favour. Apply the law equally, whoever's poster the troublemaker carries. Osun is counting on you, and Osun is watching you."

A direct message to Osun youths

Furthermore, Adefila reserved his sharpest words for young voters, who he noted make up the largest bloc on the state's voters' register. He urged them to show up at polling units in spite of any intimidation, warning that a low turnout would only reward those who rely on fear to shape outcomes.

He also cautioned against vote-buying.

The senatorial hopeful stated:

"A stomach fed for one day cannot pay for four years of bad government. Your PVC is more powerful than any weapon, and it draws no blood."

Read INEC’s tweet on the movement of personnel and sensitive election materials to the Registration Area Centres (RACs):

To youths specifically, he added:

"We are too valuable to be anyone's weapon and too numerous to be anyone's victim. Let no one rent our anger."

Adefila closed with a reference to Osun's identity.

He said:

"Osun is the State of the Living Spring. Let Saturday prove it. May the best conduct win, and may Osun win above all."

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun: INEC begins distribution of election materials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC began distributing sensitive electoral materials to all 30 local government areas in Osun state on Thursday, August 13, 2026, ahead of Saturday's governorship election.

The exercise is taking place at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Osogbo, the state capital. INEC National Commissioner for the Osun election, Professor Kunle Ajayi, said the materials arrived later than planned because ballot papers and other items had to be reprinted in Abuja before they could be shipped to the state.

Source: Legit.ng