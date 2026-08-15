New Zealand's special visa targets citizens of four specific Pacific Island nations aged 18 to 45

Applicants must hold a valid job offer or have a partner with one and earn enough to support their household in New Zealand

The visa grants successful applicants the right to live and remain in New Zealand indefinitely, making English literacy a key requirement

New Zealand has outlined four eligibility requirements for a special resident visa that grants qualifying Pacific Island nationals the right to live in the country indefinitely.

The criteria published by the government of New Zealand show a pathway designed specifically for citizens of Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

New Zealand gives requirements for a special category visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Requirement for New Zealand's special visa

Unlike temporary work arrangements or tourist visas, the Pacific Access Category Resident Visa provides a route to indefinite stay, meaning approved applicants are not required to renew their status or leave the country after a fixed period. This makes it a significant opportunity for eligible Pacific nationals seeking long-term settlement abroad.

To be considered for this special visa, applicants must be:

A citizen of one of the four eligible Pacific Island nations and falling within the age bracket of 18 to 45 years old. Able to hold a confirmed job offer in New Zealand, or alternatively have a partner who has secured one. Financially sufficient. The income generated from the job must be enough to cover the living costs of the applicant and any dependants they intend to bring along. Able to demonstrate that they can read, write, and speak English to a standard deemed sufficient for day-to-day life in New Zealand.

The visa sits within New Zealand's broader commitment to supporting labour mobility and people-to-people ties across the Pacific region, and it remains one of the more direct legal pathways available to residents of small island nations in the region.

New Zealand shares cost of special visa

Earlier, Legit.ng had earlier reported that New Zealand announced the 2026 ballot for a special visa which allows successful applicants to live in the country indefinitely.

Only citizens of four Pacific Island nations qualify for the ballot, and just 650 visas are available for the 2026 round.

Source: Legit.ng