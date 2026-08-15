The UAE government has named investors, skilled workers, and self-employed foreigners as eligible for its Green Residence Permit, and this applies in 2026

The Green Residence Permit allows qualifying foreigners to live and work in the UAE without needing an employer or guarantor to sponsor them

Applicants must meet specific conditions set by the ICA, MOHRE, and relevant local authorities depending on their category

The United Arab Emirates government has outlined three categories of foreigners who qualify for the country's Green Residence Permit, a visa class that removes the need for a sponsor or employer guarantor.

The criteria, published by the UAE government under Articles 41, 42, and 44 of the country's residence legislation, apply in 2026 and cover investors, skilled workers, and self-employed individuals.

The UAE names the categories of foreigners eligible for a Green Residence Permit without a sponsor. Photo Credit: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Foreigners eligible for UAE Green Resident Permit

1. Investors and Business Partners

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICA) may issue a Green Residence Permit to a foreigner seeking to reside in the UAE as an investor or partner in a commercial project.

Three conditions must be satisfied: the ICA must approve the investment under its investor classification system, which is issued in coordination with the Ministry of Economy and relevant federal and local authorities; the value of the investment or partnership must be verified according to percentages set by the ICA chairman, with total invested capital calculated across multiple licences where applicable; and the relevant local authority must have licensed the applicant to carry out the intended business activity.

2. Skilled Workers

Foreigners who qualify as skilled workers under the professional classification standards approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) may obtain a work residence permit from the ICA without an employer or guarantor in the UAE.

This category is tied directly to MOHRE's classification framework, meaning the applicant's profession and credentials must align with the skills the ministry has officially recognised.

3. Self-Employed Individuals

The ICA may also grant a residence permit to foreigners who intend to work independently in the UAE. Under this category, no employer, guarantor, or employment agreement is required, whether the contract would have been with a party inside the UAE or abroad. This provision allows freelancers and independent professionals to establish themselves in the country on their own terms.

The Green Residence Permit is part of the UAE's broader effort to attract global talent and capital by reducing the bureaucratic barriers that have historically tied foreign residents to a single employer or local sponsor.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had listed nine categories of foreigners who can get a residence permit without a job.

Conditions for foreigners seeking entry into UAE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed seven conditions for foreigners before they will be allowed into the country.

The legislation was last updated on June 3, 2026, and provides a detailed framework governing who can legally enter the UAE and under what circumstances exceptions may be granted.

The seventh condition introduces a layer of flexibility into the entry framework.

Source: Legit.ng