Artificial intelligence platform Grok tipped incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke to narrowly win the Osun governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026

Grok placed Adeleke at about 69% on prediction market pricing but acknowledged a recent poll that gave APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji a slight edge

More than 1.9 million registered voters across Osun's 30 local government areas (LGAs) will decide the outcome between three leading candidates

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Artificial intelligence platform Grok AI on Friday, August 14, predicted that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke would narrowly win Saturday's governorship election, placing him ahead of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji and African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Najeem Salaam.

Legit.ng reports that the platform described the August 15 poll as a tight, three-way contest but gave Adeleke a clear edge, citing prediction market pricing that put the incumbent at roughly 69%.

Najeem Salaam, Ademola Adeleke, and Bola Oyebamiji are considered the top candidates in the 2026 Osun state governorship election. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Oyebamiji seen as Adeleke's closest rival

Grok acknowledged that Oyebamiji poses the most credible threat to Adeleke's re-election bid, pointing to the APC's organisational strength and the momentum of its campaign as key factors. Despite that assessment, the platform maintained that the incumbent governor carries the advantage heading into polling day.

The prediction adds to growing debate over the direction of the race, which political observers have described as one of the most competitive governorship contests in recent Osun history.

Grok also flagged a separate poll that placed the APC slightly ahead of Adeleke's Accord Party, suggesting Oyebamiji retains a genuine chance of pulling off an upset. The contrasting signals have left the outcome genuinely uncertain, with neither candidate able to claim a commanding lead ahead of voting.

Check out a social media post by the Nigeria Police Force concerning the Osun election below:

Osun election: 3 candidates dominate race

While several candidates appear on the ballot, the contest has effectively narrowed to Adeleke, Oyebamiji and Salaam. Adeleke, who won the 2022 governorship election, is seeking a second term in office. Oyebamiji is campaigning to return the governorship to the APC, which lost the seat in that election. Salaam, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, is positioning himself as a third-force alternative capable of unseating both leading contenders.

Over 1.9 million voters who hold Permanent Voter Cards are eligible to cast their ballots across the state's 30 local government areas on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Grok's assessment gives Adeleke a narrow advantage but stops short of declaring the race settled, noting that the available indicators do not point conclusively in any direction. The final verdict will rest with Osun residents when they go to the polls on August 15.

See Grok AI's prediction on the 2026 Osun state governorship election below:

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun 2026: Adefila makes appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Adefila, the senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, has sent a key message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.

Adefila stated that his interest in this weekend's contest is purely civic. With no candidate on the ballot for his party, he framed his intervention as the concern of an ordinary citizen rather than a partisan actor.

Source: Legit.ng