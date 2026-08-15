Chief Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor, father of social media star Jowizaza, was abducted on August 4 while heading to a prayer ground in Awka, Anambra State

His abductors initially demanded N700 million before allegedly raising the ransom demand to N1.5 billion during his captivity

Ezeokafor has now regained his freedom, though details of how he was released remain unclear

Chief Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor, the prominent Anambra businessman and father of well-known social media personality Jowi Zaza, has been released after spending several days in the hands of kidnappers.

The chairman of the Jezco Group of Companies was abducted on August 4 while travelling to a prayer ground in Awka, Anambra State. His abduction sent shockwaves through his family, business associates, and the broader Anambra community.

Billionaire Joseph Ezeokafor finally regains his freedom. Credit: jowizaza

Source: Instagram

Abductors Demanded N1.5 Billion

According to reports, the kidnappers made contact with Ezeokafor's family while holding him captive and opened negotiations with a staggering demand of N700 million. They subsequently raised that figure to N1.5 billion, deepening the distress of those close to him.

As of the time this report was filed, the circumstances surrounding his release had not been confirmed. It remained unclear whether any payment was made, and the location where he was freed was also not immediately known.

Ezeokafor is the founder of Jezco Oil and Lubricants, a business he established in 1980 that he later grew into a broader manufacturing and commercial enterprise.

New update about Jowizaza's father who was kidnapped surfaces. Credit: jowizaza

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Jowizaza's father's Release

News of the businessman's freedom drew an outpouring of reactions on Instagram, with many Nigerians expressing relief while others raised pointed questions about the cost of that freedom.

@ogadivine5858 wrote:

"Signs. Huge relief thank God."

@loveboiijelove_ commented:

"Wow. Money na everything but not everything"

@horlardehlay_oni observed:

"Seeing this comments only shows we still have a long way to go…. Some has regains freedom y'all asking how much they paid"

@cdx2online said:

"Thank God .. how much they later collect ? 1.5B naira ?"

Jowizaza's sister drags him

Legit.ng previously reported that tensions within the Ezeokafor family have spilled into the open, with the eldest daughter of kidnapped Anambra businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor publicly blaming her younger brother for making their father a target.

Blessing Ezeokafor, in a string of Facebook posts on August 12, directed her frustration squarely at her brother Eberechukwu Ezeokafor, better known as Jowizaza, accusing him of fuelling the crisis through an exaggerated display of wealth on social media.

Her post also captured attention, stirring reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng