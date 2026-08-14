Armenia's government has outlined the residence requirements foreigners must meet before they can qualify for permanent residence in the country

The country specifies a minimum number of years an individual must have legally lived in Armenia before submitting a Permanent Resident Card application

Foreigners considering Armenia as a long-term destination will need to plan around the residency timeline before they can begin the application process

Armenia has clarified the minimum period foreigners must spend living in the country before they become eligible to apply for permanent residence.

According to information published on the Armenian government's official website, an individual seeking a Permanent Resident Card must have "legally lived in Armenia for 3 years before applying."

Armenia explains residency requirement for foreigners who want to get permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DMITRY ASTAKHOV/Eddie Gerald

Source: Getty Images

Armenia's 3-year residency rule

This requirement forms part of the broader set of conditions that prospective permanent residents are expected to satisfy.

The three-year threshold means that foreigners cannot arrive in Armenia and immediately pursue long-term residency status. Instead, they must first establish a legal presence in the country over a sustained period before any application for permanent residence can be considered.

The requirement is consistent with the approach many countries take when distinguishing between temporary and permanent residency, using continuous legal stay as a key indicator of genuine integration into the host country.

What foreigners need to know

For individuals considering Armenia as a long-term destination, the three-year rule is a central factor in any relocation timeline. Legal residency during those three years is a firm condition, meaning that only time spent in the country under a valid legal status counts towards meeting the requirement.

Armenia has become an increasingly popular destination for foreigners in recent years, particularly among remote workers and those seeking residency options outside of Europe and North America. The country's relatively straightforward immigration framework and lower cost of living have drawn attention from relocating individuals across the globe.

Anyone planning to apply for a Permanent Resident Card in Armenia would need to account for the three-year legal residency window as the starting point of their journey towards permanent status in the country.

Citizenship: Albania announced residency rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Albania had published the residency requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

The government requires foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation to have lawfully lived in Albania for at least five years.

Source: Legit.ng