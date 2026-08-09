A prophetess named Kehinde Osoba released a video the late Tope Osoba sent her before her death, detailing her pain over her in-laws

Tope revealed that her husband's siblings packed away her spoons and plates when she tried to cook for her husband

The emotional video showed Tope speaking about being accused of causing division in the family and trying to support herself through small trade

A video of the late Tope Osoba weeping and speaking about the pain she endured from her husband's family has surfaced online after Prophetess Kehinde Osoba released footage that Tope had privately sent to her before she died.

In the video, Tope could be heard pouring out her heart over her troubled relationship with her husband's relatives, describing a household environment that left her feeling unwanted and deeply isolated.

Emotional video of Tope Osoba crying over fiancé’s family leaks online. Credit: @topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Tope Osoba Speaks on Her Struggles

According to Tope, the tension with her in-laws had built up over the two to four years she had been with her husband, with his siblings blaming her for creating distance between themselves and him.

She described one particularly painful incident in which her husband's family removed her cooking utensils to prevent her from preparing meals for him.

In her own words:

"I don't know what I've done to my husband's siblings. They blame me for causing issues between them and my husband, but I've only been here for 2-4 years. They packed my spoons and plates because I said I wanted to cook for my husband. They accuse me of putting pictures everywhere, teaching their son to steal, and bringing people to fight them. I've never confronted any of them."

The accusations levelled against her did not stop there. Tope also recounted how her husband's godfather confronted her over blocking one of his relatives on her phone. She explained that she had taken the step after enduring repeated complaints about her small business, through which she sold sutana, pure water, and drinks to financially contribute to the home.

Why Tope Turned to Petty Trading

Tope made it clear that she had not started the business for personal gain, but out of a genuine desire to support her husband at a time when formal employment was no longer an option for her.

"I was doing it to support my husband since I can't work anymore, and I didn't want to keep begging people for money because I'm already married," she said in the video.

The footage has stirred significant conversation online following its release by Prophetess Kehinde Osoba, with many viewers moved by the raw grief and vulnerability Tope displayed while recounting her experiences.

Watch the viral video ot Tope narrating her ordeal:

Late Topa Osaba’s fiancé makes startling revelations about actress’ alleged death. Credit: @topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng