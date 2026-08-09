Canada's citizenship rules do not apply equally to all age groups, with certain applicants automatically excluded from key requirements

Adults between 18 and 54 are generally required to sit a citizenship test and demonstrate English or French language skills

Canadians can also apply for a waiver on compassionate grounds, and the criteria differ depending on whether the applicant is an adult or a minor

Canada has outlined specific categories of people who are not required to sit the citizenship test or meet language requirements when applying to become a Canadian citizen.

Adults aged 18 to 54 at the time of signing their application are typically required to complete the citizenship test and provide proof of language proficiency in either English or French. These are treated as two separate but related obligations under the standard application process.

Canada lists 2 categories of foreigners exempt from taking citizenship test. Photo: Getty

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Who is exempt from Canadian citizenship test

According to the Canadian government, only two categories of applicants are automatically exempt from both the citizenship test and the language requirement.:

1. Applicants who signed their citizenship application before the age of 18

2. Applicants at the age of 55 and above

For everyone else between those ages, the standard rules apply.

However, Canada also recognises that certain personal circumstances can make it impossible for some applicants in that age bracket to meet these requirements. In such cases, individuals may apply for a waiver on compassionate grounds.

Canada citizenship test: Who qualifies for waiver?

For adult applicants, a waiver can be requested for the test, the language requirement, or the oath of citizenship. The waiver is available when a situation has lasted or is expected to last for at least one year.

Conditions that may qualify include severe medical situations such as serious illness, physical or developmental disabilities, and mental impairments that affect concentration or memory.

Trauma resulting from war, torture, or time spent in a refugee camp is also listed as a qualifying circumstance. Additionally, low literacy levels in a person's mother tongue or limited formal education may be considered valid grounds for a waiver.

Minor applicants, those under 18, are handled under a separate set of criteria when a waiver is being considered.

The government notes that each waiver request is assessed individually against these criteria, and applicants are encouraged to provide documentation that clearly supports their situation.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng