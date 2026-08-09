Cooking gas prices are falling in Nigerian depots due to increased supplies and competition among operators

Households could see relief as lower depot prices may lead to reduced retail costs for cooking gas

Crude oil prices impact LPG costs as market conditions evolve, affecting domestic pricing for consumers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Cooking gas prices are falling at some Nigerian depots as increased supplies and stronger competition among operators push down the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering potential relief to households and businesses.

The latest development comes amid increased imports and new government directives aimed at improving the availability of petroleum products across the country.

Nigerians are relieved as cooking gas prices crash nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The reduction in depot prices could eventually translate into lower retail prices for consumers if distributors and gas retailers pass the savings through to households.

Cooking gas has become an important household energy source in Nigeria, but its rising cost has placed significant pressure on families already struggling with high living expenses.

Depots announce new cooking gas prices

Data from PetroleumPriceNG showed that several depot operators have adjusted their LPG prices downward.

Matrix Warri, one of the operators monitored, reportedly reduced its price to about N1,035 per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, 11Plc reportedly cut its price by N50 to sell at approximately N1,000 per kilogramme, while NAVGAS also quoted a depot price of around N1,000 per kilogramme.

The adjustments indicate growing competition in the downstream LPG market as suppliers respond to changing market conditions.

However, the price paid by consumers at retail outlets may differ from depot prices because of transportation costs, storage expenses, distribution margins and other operating costs.

This means households may not immediately see the full impact of the depot price reductions.

Crude oil market remains a key factor

The movement in cooking gas prices has also been linked to developments in the international oil market.

According to data from Oilprice.com, Brent crude rose marginally by 1.06% to $83.55 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $78.18 and Murban at $80.25 per barrel.

Although crude prices recorded a marginal increase, analysts noted that they remained below the much higher levels recorded during the recent price surge, when crude approached the $100-per-barrel mark.

Changes in global crude prices can influence the cost structure of petroleum products, particularly in an import-dependent market where international prices, foreign exchange movements, freight and other costs affect domestic prices.

Households could get some relief

The reduction in LPG depot prices comes at a time when Nigerian households continue to contend with elevated living costs.

Cooking gas has increasingly become a major expense for families that rely on LPG for domestic cooking.

Any sustained decline in the price of the product could therefore ease pressure on household budgets.

For businesses such as restaurants, food vendors and bakeries, lower LPG prices could also reduce operating expenses and potentially moderate the cost of preparing and selling food.

Market watchers, however, will be monitoring whether the current depot reductions are sustained and whether they lead to corresponding declines at retail outlets nationwide.

Dealers release fresh cooking gas prices nationwide amid a surge in imports. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

If supplies continue to improve and competition among suppliers increases, LPG consumers could see further price adjustments in the coming weeks.

The latest development therefore offers a potentially positive signal for Nigeria’s cooking gas market, although the extent of the relief will ultimately depend on supply conditions, exchange rates, import costs and the pricing decisions of distributors and retailers.

NLNG halts cooking gas exports for local market

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's recent decrease in cooking gas prices, attributed to a fall in global oil prices and improved local supply, particularly following Nigeria LNG Limited's commitment to the domestic market.

As many households struggle with rising living costs, the substantial drop in retail prices offers much-needed relief to families seeking affordable energy solutions.

Source: Legit.ng