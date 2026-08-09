The UAE government has confirmed that citizens of all Gulf Cooperation Council member states do not require a visa to enter the country

The official UAE government portal lists five GCC nations whose passport holders enjoy unrestricted entry into the UAE

Nationals from other countries outside the GCC can either obtain a visa on arrival or apply for one in advance before travelling to the UAE

Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states enjoy one of the most straightforward travel privileges in the region, entering the United Arab Emirates without any visa requirement whatsoever.

The UAE government's official portal confirmed that GCC nationals are exempt from visa conditions entirely, while travellers from other parts of the world must either qualify for a visa on arrival or secure one ahead of their trip.

No visa required for UAE trip if you're a citizen of these 6 Gulf nations. Photo credit: George Pachantouris/ Getty Images, Ocean Panel.

Source: UGC

The 5 GCC Countries With Visa-Free UAE Entry

According to the UAE government's official visa information page, the five Gulf Cooperation Council countries whose citizens can enter the UAE without a visa are:

1. Saudi Arabia

2. Kuwait

3. Bahrain

4. Qatar

5. Oman

All passport holders from these five GCC member states, along with the UAE itself as the sixth member, travel freely across Gulf borders without needing to apply for entry permits or visas in advance.

Visa Rules for Other Nationalities

For travellers who do not hold a GCC passport, entry into the UAE depends on their nationality.

The UAE government distinguishes between two categories of non-GCC visitors.

Some nationalities are permitted to obtain a visa on arrival at UAE airports and ports of entry, meaning they can travel without arranging documentation beforehand.

Some are required to apply for a visa in advance before boarding a flight or making travel arrangements to the UAE.

The official UAE government portal serves as the definitive guide for travellers seeking to confirm which category applies to their nationality before planning a trip to the country.

UAE announces residence permit requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UAE government published the full list of documents required from foreigners applying for a residence permit in the country.

Applicants must submit up to 8 documents, ranging from a valid passport to proof of kinship and health insurance.

Source: Legit.ng