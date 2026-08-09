A Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video advising 2026 WAEC candidates who scored E, or F grades in English or maths on their next steps

She warned that no higher institution in Nigeria will accept O-level results without at least a C5 in English and mathematics

She also addressed candidates with withheld or outstanding results, noting that not all such results are eventually released by WAEC

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after posting a detailed advisory video for 2026 WAEC candidates who received disappointing grades in core subjects, particularly English language and mathematics.

In the video, she spoke directly to students who opened their results to find E, or F grades in either of the two compulsory subjects, delivering a clear message: those results cannot be used to secure admission into any higher institution in Nigeria.

Nigerian lady advises WAEC 2026 candidates. Photo credit: Azeezat/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

What Candidates With Low Grades Should Do

Azeezat explained that every Nigerian university and polytechnic requires a minimum of C5 in both English and mathematics before a candidate can be considered for admission.

Anyone who fell below that threshold, she said, would need to retake the examination.

For candidates who scored below C5 in other subject areas required for their intended course, she noted that a supporting result from an alternative examination body could serve as a backup.

She listed NECO, NECO GCE, and NABTEB as acceptable options, though she cautioned that not all institutions recognise NABTEB results, so candidates would need to confirm with their preferred school.

She also flagged an important restriction for students hoping to combine results from two different sittings.

Certain competitive courses, including Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Law, and Pharmacy, do not accept two-sitting results at all.

Beyond individual courses, she pointed out that some universities, such as the University of Lagos, have a blanket policy against two sittings, making it essential for applicants to verify their target school's requirements before proceeding.

Viewers React to Lady's WAEC 2026 Advice

The video drew a wave of questions from Nigerians anxious about their own results.

@chi love asked:

"What about c6 naw, they said is credit too I got in in maths?"

@Big sha sha said:

"I scored D7 in physics will I be able to study nursing."

@okohsalehjosephine said:

"Waec is out but maths is f9 can i still apply for awaiting results which is Nco."

@Luna added:

"Under one of my important subjects I saw outstanding and my maths I got C4 and English C6 physics A1 chemistry B2 my biology is what they wrote outstanding, I don't understand and my course is surgical nurse."

See the post below:

Science student displays his WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Daniel Terzungwe, a 2026 WASSCE candidate from Sky Crest High School in Bauchi, shared his WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough for medicine.

His 2026 result showed credits across key science subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Source: Legit.ng