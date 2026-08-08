Osun State has had 4 executive governors since the return of democracy in 1999, each from a different political background

The state has been governed by politicians from 3 different parties, including the AD, PDP, and APC

Each governor brought distinct priorities to Osun State, from education and welfare to infrastructure and agricultural development

Osun State, created in 1991, has been governed by four executive governors since Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999, with leadership passing through three different political parties over more than two decades.

Osun state's first governor under the fourth republic

Osun State has seen diverse leadership since 1999. Each governor brought their unique focus to address local needs. Photo credit: @AAdelek_01/@Osun_State_Gov

Source: UGC

Bisi Akande became the first elected governor of Osun State under the Fourth Republic, serving from 1999 to 2003 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

His tenure was marked by a focus on pro-poor policies and investment in education across the state.

He was succeeded by Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a lawyer and politician who governed the state from 2003 to 2007 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Oyinlola prioritised infrastructural development and placed a strong emphasis on agriculture during his time in office.

Aregbesola and Oyetola continue APC rule

Rauf Aregbesola took over as governor in 2010, running on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, as exclusively reported by Osun state government.

He held office until 2018 and became widely associated with educational reforms and social welfare programmes during his tenure.

Gboyega Oyetola, also of the APC, succeeded Aregbesola as the fourth executive governor of Osun State under the Fourth Republic. Oyetola was notably associated with continuing the policies and direction set by his predecessor, Aregbesola, maintaining broad policy continuity throughout his time as governor.

Since 1999, Osun has had four governors from three parties. Photo Gboyega Oyetola

Source: Twitter

The transition from Akande to Oyinlola marked a shift from the AD to the PDP, before the APC consolidated control of the state under both Aregbesola and Oyetola, making the party the dominant political force in Osun State in the years that followed.

Guber poll: Adeleke sends message to APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke declared that the Saturday, August 15, Osun state governorship election carries a significance beyond retaining power, framing it as an opportunity for residents to send a firm message to the All Progressives Congress (APC) about respecting the democratic choices of Nigerians.

Adeleke accused former Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola and APC's Oyebamiji of weaponising their influence at the federal level to penalise Osun residents for voting in favour of his administration in the 2022 election.

Source: Legit.ng