Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State

Oyebamiji has served as MD/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority since October 2023 under President Tinubu

The Ikire-born politician previously held the position of Commissioner for Finance in Osun State under two governors

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State -The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, is a figure whose career cuts across banking, finance, and public administration over more than three decades.

Oyebamiji, born on November 17, 1965, in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, currently serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

APC candidate Oyebamiji seeks the governorship position in Osun State. Photo credit: @RealFikayomi66

Source: Twitter

He has held the position since October 2023 following his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued on VoteAPC.com ahead of the crucial governorship election.

From banking to public office

His working life began at Wema Bank Plc in 1989, after which he held senior roles at Trans International Bank, Spring Bank Plc, and Enterprise Bank, building a reputation in business development, regional operations, and financial management.

The APC governorship candidate is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Oyebamiji made the transition to public service in 2012 when he was appointed Managing Director of the Osun State Investment Company Limited (OSICOL), now known as Omoluabi Holdings Limited.

He subsequently served as Commissioner for Finance in Osun State under former Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola, where he oversaw budget implementation and revenue generation.

Before taking charge at NIWA, he served briefly in 2023 as Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

At NIWA, his focus has been on improving inland water transport, expanding port infrastructure, and attracting investment into Nigeria's waterways sector.

Education and community work

Oyebamiji attended Ayedaade Grammar School in Ikire and earned both his National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Banking and Finance from The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He later obtained a Master's degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University and an MBA from the University of Ado-Ekiti.

Beyond government, he is credited with supporting educational initiatives, youth empowerment schemes, and interfaith activities in Osun State.

Bola Oyebamiji: From banking to leading Osun's APC as governorship candidate

Source: Original

Osun guber election: INEC warns APC, Accord, others

Recall that INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan warned that vote buying and electoral violence in Osun will attract full legal consequences.

Political parties in Osun signed a peace accord in Osogbo, pledging peaceful campaigns ahead of the Saturday, August 15 governorship election.

Over 2.3 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots, with PVC collection extended until Friday, July 31, 2026.

Osun election: Okpebholo mocks Adeleke's dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo addressed an APC campaign rally in Osun State on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Okpebholo repeatedly mocked Governor Adeleke over his dancing habit, claiming the Osun governor rarely attended governors' meetings in Abuja.

The Edo governor also told rally attendees to collect money allegedly distributed by the Accord Party but cast their votes for the APC.

Source: Legit.ng