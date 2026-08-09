Super Falcons Eliminated From WAFCON 2026 After 1–0 Defeat to Rivals Cameroon
- Cameroon's Myriam Nyadjou goal sent Nigeria crashing out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations
- The Super Falcons failed to reach the semi-finals of WAFCON for the first time in the tournament's 14-edition history
- Nigeria's elimination means the team missed out on automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup
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Nigeria's Super Falcons are out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a 1-0 quarterfinal defeat to Cameroon, ending their hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup through the tournament.
Myriam Nyadjou's first-half goal proved to be the decisive moment, as the Indomitable Lionesses held firm to claim a historic victory over their West African rivals and book a semifinal place.
The loss marks the first time in the 14-edition history of Women’s tournament that Nigeria have failed to reach the last four of the competition.
The timing could not have been worse, as the tournament's four semifinalists earned automatic berths to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. By falling at the quarterfinal stage, the Super Falcons will now need to seek qualification through a separate route.
Nigerian players were visibly distraught at full-time, with several breaking down in tears on the pitch after the final whistle. The result has triggered widespread anger among supporters, many of whom have directed their frustration at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the aftermath of the defeat.
The scale of the disappointment has reignited long-running debates about the management of women's football in Nigeria, as fans and observers question how the country's most decorated women's side reached such a historic low point.
How Nigeria could qualify for World Cup
Legit.ng previously explained how the Super Falcons could still qualify for the 2026 FIFA Women's World Cup after their WAFCON 2026 exit.
Six African nations could qualify for the tournament. Four are guaranteed while two could make it through the intercontinental playoffs.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.