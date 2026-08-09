INEC announced that voters seeking replacement PVCs have until midnight on Sunday, August 9, 2026, to download their cards

The deadline is tied to the Commission's need to compile final PVC collection statistics before the August 15, 2026, Osun governorship election

INEC also extended the deadline for political parties to submit candidate lists for the February 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned voters in Osun state that the window to download replacement permanent voters' cards (PVCs) will close at midnight on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Mohammed Kudu Haruna, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, August 8. He said the decision was necessary to allow the Commission to gather complete data on downloaded PVCs and finalise total collection figures before the Osun governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

INEC sets midnight on August 9 as the deadline for Osun voters to download replacement PVCs ahead of the August 15 governorship election. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Osun: Background to PVC collection exercise

Physical collection of PVCs in Osun began at Registration Area level from July 22 to 28, 2026. After voters complained of overcrowding at collection centres, INEC extended that phase to July 31, before moving collection to the local government area level, which ran from August 1 to 7, 2026.

The Commission also addressed concerns about two local government areas where cards were stolen. It said replacement downloadable PVCs had been made available to voters in Odo-Otin and Ife Central, whose cards were carted away when hoodlums raided the two centres.

INEC's statement read:

"The Commission also wishes to state that replacement Downloadable PVCs have been made available to voters in Odo-Otin and Ife Central local government areas whose cards were carted away by hoodlums who invaded the two centres. The Commission reiterates that the stolen cards cannot be used to vote. INEC reassures the people of Osun state of its readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election on 15th August, 2026."

INEC extends 2027 candidate submission deadline

In a separate but related announcement, INEC said it had extended the deadline for political parties to upload their candidate lists for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections ahead of the February 2027 general elections.

The original deadline was Saturday, August 8, 2026, but INEC pushed it to Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Commission attributed the extension to repeated appeals from political parties that needed more time to complete the submission process on the dedicated portal.

INEC extends the deadline for political parties to submit 2027 governorship and State House of Assembly candidate lists to August 11, 2026. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Read INEC’s update in full on the coming elections in Nigeria below via its X (formerly Twitter) post:

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun election 2026: Uzodimma taunts Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, responded to comments made by Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the forthcoming Osun state governorship election.

Uzodimma told the singer to prepare to sign his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, as a dancer after the poll.

Adeleke is a chieftain of the Accord, a party he joined in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng