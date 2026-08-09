The UAE government clarified the exact process through which foreigners can be considered for Emirati citizenship in 2026

Only three specific authorities hold the power to nominate individuals for UAE citizenship, according to the official government portal

The UAE directed interested parties to a federal authority for further information on the citizenship nomination process

The United Arab Emirates has clarified exactly how foreigners can become citizens, and the pathway is far narrower than many may assume.

According to the UAE's official government portal, acquiring Emirati citizenship is not something an individual can apply for independently.

UAE mentions the only three authorities that can nominate foreigners for citizenship. Photo credit: LynaStock/ Getty Images, Mohamed bin Zayed.

Source: UGC

Instead, the process is driven entirely by nominations from select, high-level authorities within the country's government structure.

The 3 Authorities That Can Nominate for UAE Citizenship

The UAE government confirmed that only three bodies are authorised to put forward nominees for citizenship consideration: the Rulers' and Crown Princes' Courts, the Offices of the Executive Councils, and the Cabinet, acting on the basis of nominations from federal entities.

This means that no direct application route exists for foreigners seeking UAE nationality. A person cannot walk into an office or submit an online form requesting citizenship. The decision rests entirely with these three institutions, which operate at the highest levels of the country's governance.

How to Get More Information

For individuals seeking further clarity on the citizenship process, the UAE government directed enquiries to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The authority serves as the official point of contact for matters relating to Emirati nationality and can provide guidance on what the nomination process entails and which federal entities may be involved in putting forward candidates.

The announcement reinforces the UAE's long-standing position that citizenship is a privilege extended by the state through formal channels, rather than a status that can be pursued through a standard immigration process.

UAE announces residence permit requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UAE government published the full list of documents required from foreigners applying for a residence permit in the country.

Applicants must submit up to 8 documents, ranging from a valid passport to proof of kinship and health insurance.

Source: Legit.ng