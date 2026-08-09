Sir Joseph Ezeokafor, founder of Jezco Oil and father of Instagram celebrity Jowizaza, was reportedly abducted in Awka, Anambra State

The billionaire allegedly went to a mountain alone to pray without his security detail when unknown gunmen took him away

His home community of Ekwulobia reportedly postponed its annual New Yam Festival for the first time ever following the news

Alarm has spread across social media and within business circles following reports that Sir Joseph Ezeokafor, the Anambra billionaire behind the Jezco Oil and Jezco Group conglomerate, has been kidnapped.

Ezeokafor is widely known beyond the business world as the father of popular Nigerian Instagram personality Jowizaza.

Billionaire Joseph Ezeokafor reportedly kidnapped, sparking tension in Anambra. Credit: @jowizaza

Source: Instagram

According to lawyer Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, who broke the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, the billionaire was allegedly abducted sometime last week at a mountain in Ifite Awka, Anambra State.

Iwuchukwu explained that Ezeokafor had made a habit of going to the mountain alone for overnight prayer sessions, and on this occasion he went without his security detail or the police personnel ordinarily attached to him. It was during that window of vulnerability that unidentified gunmen allegedly seized him and transported him to an unknown location.

Ekwulobia Community in Mourning

The reported abduction has sent shockwaves through Ezeokafor's hometown of Ekwulobia, where he is regarded as the community's most prominent and wealthy son. Iwuchukwu described the town as having been thrown into "confusion and mourning" since the news broke.

In a particularly striking development, community leaders reportedly took the rare decision to postpone their annual New Yam Festival, something that has reportedly never happened before. Iwuchukwu noted that residents felt it was simply not fitting to hold celebrations while the family of such a significant figure was in distress over his whereabouts.

"Sir Joseph Ezeokafor, a Nigerian billionaire businessman, the founder of Jezco Oil and the Jezco Group, who is also the father of Nigerian Instagram celebrity Jowizaza, was reportedly kidnapped last week from a bush in Awka, in Anambra State," Iwuchukwu wrote, adding: "It is well with him while we pray for his safe release."

Social Media Reacts to the News

The news quickly spread online, drawing concern and shock from followers. Here are some of the reactions:

@ladycherub commented:

"Clearly an inside job"

@gm_homes_and_interior wrote:

"Ah! This will not be good. Atleast, this man just buried his daughter. Omo make una leave people alone na💔💔"

@madonna_opara reacted:

"Omg! I'm scared for him🫢 You knows how much they will demand.. Making money and living in Nigeria is very risky ooo"

@scentbycarthy said:

"Hmmmm I pray for God's divine mercy intervention 🙏"

@sneijder_kosi wrote:

"How possible 😮 This man get enough security"

@delish_bakerygh commented:

"Oh Lord. Someone that knows he he's there must have lead the moment."

Shock in Anambra as Jowizaza’s father is reportedly kidnapped. Credit: @jowizaza

Source: Instagram

Jowizaza's traditional wedding trends

On November 29, Legit.ng reported that the socialite traditionally tied the knot with his fiancée, Melanie.

A video surfaced online depicting amazing moments from Jowizaza and Melanie's traditional wedding.

The indoor event was attended by family and close friends, as the newly married couple beamed with joy over their celebration.

Source: Legit.ng