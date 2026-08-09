Osun State Commissioner for Environment Mayowa Adejoorin was arrested in Ilesa following a shooting that injured three people during an APC rally

Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi said IRT operatives stopped Adejoorin's vehicle and found an Amotekun operative inside, linking it to the shooting scene

APC and Accord Party traded blame over the incident, with each side accusing the other of instigating the violence in the Isokun area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State, Osogbo - Osun State Commissioner for Environment, Mayowa Adejoorin, has been released after spending nearly 24 hours in detention at the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo.

Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi said Adejoorin was released on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Police release Osun Commissioner for Environment Adejoorin after 24-hour detention. Photo credit: @RealArije

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Ojelabi confirmed the release in a telephone interview.

"The commissioner has been released. He was released today, but the Amotekun that was arrested with him, I can't confirm his release yet because I am still gathering my facts."

Osun election: What led to Adejoorin's arrest

The commissioner's detention followed a shooting incident in the Isokun area of Ilesa on Saturday, during a street rally organised by the Ilesa West Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

At least three people were injured in the incident, including 14-year-old Tobi Ilesanmi, who was shot near the scene.

Ojelabi said APC rally-goers spotted a vehicle bearing an official Osun State Government plate number, OSHAO4, parked nearby.

People identified as Amotekun personnel then came out of the vehicle and opened fire, sending attendees fleeing. He said one of the Amotekun operatives brandished a knife when pursued before managing to escape.

Intelligence Response Team operatives already deployed in the area responded to the distress call.

On their way to the scene, they intercepted a white Lexus 350 approaching the area. Inside the vehicle, they found an Amotekun operative along with another passenger who turned out to be Adejoorin.

Both were taken to the command headquarters in Osogbo for questioning. Police recovered four expended cartridges and a pump-action gun at the scene.

APC, Accord Party trade blame

The Head of the APC Campaign Council for Ilesa West, Folarin Fafowora, claimed the shooting was connected to the Chief Whip of the Osun State House of Assembly, Wale Akerele, who he said arrived at the rally scene in a vehicle escorted by Amotekun personnel.

"From nowhere, they suddenly came out of the vehicle and started shooting. In fact, I had to hide to avoid being hit."

The spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, pushed back on the accusations, saying APC members were responsible for the violence.

"Members of the APC were shooting in the name of the rally, destroying properties that belong to the Accord members. They destroyed the Accord Party secretariat, and the videos are all over the place."

Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Osun Commissioner Mayowa Adejoorin regains freedom after 24-hour detention. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Tinubu’s emergency meeting with 76 APC leaders

Recall that President Tinubu held a late-night meeting with about 76 Osun APC leaders at Aso Rock Villa following an intelligence report from NSA Nuhu Ribadu.

Ribadu's report warned that key APC figures in Osun had been sidelined from the party's campaign activities ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Leaders at the meeting accused Minister Adegboyega Oyetola of distributing federal appointments exclusively to members of his IleriOluwa camp.

Oyetola tells Adeleke to prepare for defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Minister Gboyega Oyetola addressed APC stakeholders in Osun State on Saturday, warning that the governorship seat would be reclaimed.

Oyetola dismissed Adeleke's endorsement of President Tinubu as insufficient to save his hold on the state.

The election has been marked by mutual allegations of intimidation and violence between the two major camps.

Source: Legit.ng