Atiku Abubakar dismissed the ICPC's interim report on the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council as insufficient proof that the Presidency was cleared

The former vice president pointed to the report's own acknowledgement of negligence and connivance within government as evidence that more people were involved

Atiku called on the National Assembly to hold a live public hearing and urged the ICPC to publish its full report along with the names of all culpable officials

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rejected the interim report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), saying it does not amount to a clean bill of health for the Presidency.

Legit.ng reports that the opposition leader's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, issued the statement on Friday, August 7, on Atiku's behalf.

Ex-Vice President Atiku rejects the ICPC's interim PFIPC report, insisting it does not exonerate the Presidency from alleged wrongdoing. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Aswiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, argued that the report itself recorded evidence of negligence and connivance within government circles, which he said made it impossible to conclude that only one person was responsible for the alleged operation.

What ICPC report found - Atiku

According to Atiku, the findings showed that a suspect allegedly forged a presidential appointment letter, created a fictitious federal agency, occupied offices previously used by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, opened bank accounts using forged legislative documents, impersonated government officials, and established two additional fake agencies.

He questioned how such activities could have unfolded without internal facilitation.

"If there was connivance, who connived? If public officers were negligent, who are they? Who granted access to government offices? Who recognised this supposed Director-General? Who enabled him to operate within the machinery of government?" Atiku said in the statement.

He also noted that the ICPC's reported recommendation for sanctions against negligent public officers directly contradicted any suggestion that the alleged fraud was the sole work of one impostor.

"A fake agency does not walk into government offices by itself. A forged appointment letter does not validate itself. Bank accounts do not open themselves. Behind every door that opened, every process that was bypassed and every official instrument that was accessed was a human being. Name them," he said.

Read the presidency's full post on X below on the alleged fake agency:

Atiku's demands on presidency, National Assembly

Atiku called on the National Assembly to organise an open, live-broadcast public hearing into the matter, pointing out that the central figure in the controversy, identified as Mr Adeyemi, had publicly expressed readiness to testify before lawmakers.

"The Presidency now has nowhere left to hide. If Mr. Adeyemi is prepared to appear publicly, testify under oath, and answer questions before Nigerians, then let him be heard," he said.

He warned that any move to block such a hearing would fuel public suspicion that powerful individuals were being protected.

The ADC presidential candidate also insisted that the interim report should not be treated as a final clearance for the Presidency while probes into alleged collaborators and related bank accounts remain open, and called for the full ICPC report and the identities of culpable officials to be made public.

"Transparency cannot stop where the trail enters the corridors of power. The presidency cannot investigate itself into innocence," he said.

Read more on Atiku Abubakar

Atiku: retirement rumours aimed at slowing ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku accused 'anti-democratic elements' of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the ADC.

According to a statement by the ADC presidential candidate's media office, insinuations that he had quit active politics were fake news, as he prepared to challenge Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng