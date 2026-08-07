A Nigerian man shared his sister's 2026 WAEC result on X, showing she earned three A1 grades and six B3 grades across nine subjects

The brother posted the impressive WASSCE result publicly, asking followers how his sister could apply for a scholarship

The result covered subjects including Marketing, Chemistry, Civic Education, English Language, Physics and Biology

A Nigerian man has taken to X to celebrate his sister's outstanding 2026 WAEC result, at the same time appealing to his followers for guidance on how she can access a scholarship.

The user, identified on X as @chizzyoke21 shared a screenshot of her official WASSCE for School Candidates 2026 result, which showed a strong performance across nine subjects.

Girl who passed WAEC 2026 trends as family seeks scholarship. Photo credit: @epicurean/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Alongside the post, he wrote:

"My sister's result. How can she apply for scholarship."

What the WAEC 2026 Result Showed

The result revealed that the young student earned A1 grades in three subjects: Marketing, Civic Education, and Chemistry.

She scored B3 in the remaining six subjects, which included English Language, General Mathematics, Economics, Agriculture, Biology, and Physics.

The combination of consistent B3 grades and three top-grade A1s across a broad range of science and commercial subjects drew attention online, with many users commenting on how solid the overall performance was.

Brother Appeals for Scholarship Help

Rather than simply celebrate the result, the brother used the post as a direct call to action, openly asking how his sister could channel her academic performance into a scholarship opportunity.

His appeal reflects a familiar reality for many Nigerian families, where strong WAEC results open doors but navigating the path to financial support can be unclear.

Students in Nigeria with strong WAEC results may explore options such as the Federal Government Scholarship Board which runs several scholarship schemes for secondary school leavers and university students, or state-level bursary programmes.

Private foundations and corporate-funded scholarships also offer opportunities for candidates with demonstrated academic merit.

See the post below:

Graduate celebrates younger brother's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl celebrated her younger brother's 2026 WAEC result by sharing a screenshot of his grades on TikTok.

The boy, described as the baby of the house, recorded three A1 grades across his nine subjects in the WASSCE for school candidates.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1723772-waec-2026-graduate-reacts-brother-scores-a1-3-tough-subjects-posts-full-result/

Source: Legit.ng